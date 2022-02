The rights to Middle Earth is expected to be sold for around $2 billion. As reported by Variety, Hollywood is about to dook it out for the film, games, and merchandising rights to all things Middle Earth, including Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. The film production company, Saul Zaentz Co is selling the rights to Tolkien’s most coveted work, putting them up for auction. The rights include films, games, TV shows over eight episodes, live events, merchandise, and even theme parks based on the franchise. It’s unknown who is has their eye on the rights, but whoever they go to will most likely need to have at least $2 billion in their pocket as that’s the expected sale price.

TV SHOWS ・ 7 DAYS AGO