The 2021 NFL season is in the books with the Los Angeles Rams defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 Sunday night in the Super Bowl. The attention now turns to the league's scouting combine this month which will precede the 2022 NFL Draft set to be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas. As has been the topic of conversation for quite some time, the quarterback position at the top of this draft class is far from elite in the eyes of analysts and scouts. CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson broke it down in-depth in his first mock draft after the Super Bowl.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO