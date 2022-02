Yarn-It The Alamitos Bay Yarn Company located at 174 N. Marina Drive in Alamitos Bay Landing quietly changed hands in the midst of the pandemic and has been going gangbusters since. Generations of those who knit and crochet are grateful to the three women who purchased the shop.“Not a day goes by that someone doesn’t come in and say thank you” one of the new owners, Sandra Carter, said in an interview on the patio table in front of the busy shop.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO