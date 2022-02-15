Eagles have 5 players make PFF's list of the top 101 players of 2021

The 2021 NFL season is a wrap after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday, to secure the first Super Bowl title for Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Cooper Kupp, Matt Stafford, and a host of other big named players.

As we start to look towards the 2022 NFL season, Pro Football Focus took one last look back at 2021, revealing their top 101 players list.

Philadelphia had five players make the list, but it was a little confusing, with Jordan Mailata landing ahead of All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson.

Even more confusing, Eagles’ All-Pro center Jason Kelce was omitted from the list despite making the Pro Bowl as well.

22. T JORDAN MAILATA, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Mailata’s story has been an amazing journey from a raw former Rugby player, to starting left tackle and a huge contract that puts young tackle among the highest-paid at his position.

2021 Snaps: 944 | 2021 PFF Grade: 90.3 The rise of Jordan Mailata continues apace, with a new career benchmark for the man who only took up the sport of football in 2018. The Eagles tackle already beat out a first-round draft pick for the Eagles’ left tackle job and secured himself a big-money contract. This season, he set about proving his ability as an elite player, earning a PFF grade of at least 83.0 in both pass protection and as a run-blocker. Given how new he is to the sport and the incredible size and athleticism he brings to the table, it is still very possible he is still getting better. PFF 101 Rank, 2020: unranked

23. TE DALLAS GOEDERT, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Goedert expectedly blossomed after Zach Ertz departed and he’ll enter the 2022 NFL season as a top-5 tight end.

2021 Snaps: 803 | 2021 PFF Grade: 90.5 It felt as though Goedert became a far bigger part of the Eagles offense this season, but his 72 targets over the season were only eight more than last year and six fewer than the season before that. What changed was just how effective he was on those targets. He caught a career-high 77.8% of them, gaining an average of 14.8 yards every catch, with 6.8 of that coming after the ball was in his hands. Goedert is a tough cover for any NFL defense and a big weapon with the ball in his hands. PFF 101 Rank, 2020: unranked

52. T LANE JOHNSON, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

An All-Pro in 2021, Johnson did miss three games, but he was far more dominant than Mailata and should be higher on the list.

2021 Snaps: 836 | 2021 PFF Grade: 85.6 Few players are as consistently dominant when on the field as Johnson. The right tackle missed a few games due to injury, but he allowed just 11 pressures — none of which were sacks — across 448 pass-blocking snaps. Johnson’s biggest issue is injuries, which have caused him to miss time in each of the past three seasons, but he was outstanding this year, regardless. PFF 101 Rank, 2020: unranked

59. CB DARIUS SLAY, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Slay regained his spot among the NFL’s top cover cornerbacks, landing a Pro Bowl nod in the process.

2021 Snaps: 1,024 | 2021 PFF Grade: 81.0 “Big Play Slay” lived up to his name in 2021, posting a career-high PFF coverage grade (84.5) and showing himself to be a threat to score when he gets the ball in his hands. The Eagles corner allowed a passer rating of 76.2 when targeted, the lowest figure of his career, and catches in his coverage averaged just 10.4 yards per reception. Slay bounced back to his best play after back-to-back seasons of relative struggles.

98. DI JAVON HARGRAVE, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Hargrave was on a DPOY pace early on, logging 6 snaps before the midseason mark.