7 Deals You Can’t Miss From Staub’s Massive Cookware Sale — Including the Iconic Dutch Oven

Apartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team. I don’t know about you, but once February rolls around, I have one thing on my mind: spring. I may be jumping the gun, but by this time of year, I’m more than ready to bid adieu to the cold, dreary days of winter and revel in some springtime fun. And if there’s one thing the season is known for, it’s color: grass turns green, flowers bloom, and (almost) everyone breaks out a colorful springtime wardrobe. This can also be said for home decor. Once winter is over, embracing color just feels right, and if you’re looking to add some color to your home this spring, there’s one sale you’re going to want to shop: Urban Outfitters’ Presidents Day Sale. The trendy retailer is known for its colorful assortment of home essentials, and through February 22, you can save an extra 30 percent off select sale items, including bedding and decor. We rounded up some of our favorite sale picks below that we’re loving for a little pre-season zhuzh — and we think you’ll love them, too. Happy shopping!

