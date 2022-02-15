ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alkermes Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

By Jessica Kuruthukulangara
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 16, before market open. The consensus EPS...

Repligen Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.16, revenue of $186.52M beats by $8.25M

Repligen press release (NASDAQ:RGEN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.16. Revenue of $186.52M (+71.7% Y/Y) beats by $8.25M. For FY2022, the company expects total revenue is expected to be in the range of $800M-$830M vs. consensus of $801.51M, reflecting overall revenue growth of 19%-24% as reported, 21%-26% at constant currency, and organic growth of 18%-22%.
Charles River (CRL) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Up

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL announced adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.49 for fourth-quarter 2021, reflecting a 4.2% improvement from the year-ago earnings. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%. On a GAAP basis, earnings declined 4.9% year over year to $2.67. Full-year adjusted EPS was...
Earnings Outlook For Universal Electronics

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Universal Electronics UEIC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Earnings Outlook For TRI Pointe Group

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) TRI Pointe Group TPH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Expert Ratings For Medtronic

Within the last quarter, Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 20 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Medtronic has an average price target of $127.8 with a high of $146.00 and a low of $105.00.
Aurinia Pharma gains after CEO comments on sales outlook

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH +4.4%) is trading higher after its Chief Executive Officer Peter Greenleaf hinted at strong sales for the company as the management prepares to release the financials for Q4 2021 at the end of February. Canada-based Aurinia (NASDAQ:AUPH) markets LUPKYNIS, an FDA-approved treatment for adult patients with active...
Genuine Parts beats estimates and offers upbeat guidance

Genuine Parts Company shares GPC, -0.35% rose 1% in premarket trade Thursday, after the car parts maker beat fourth-quarter earnings estimates and offered guidance that was above consensus. Atlanta-based Genuine Parts posted net income of $256.0 million, or $1.79 a share, for the quarter, up from $171.6 million, or $1.18 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings were also $1.79, ahead of the $1.59 FactSet consensus. Sales rose 13% to $4.8 billion from $4.3 billion a year ago, also ahead of the $4.7 billion FactSet consensus. "Strong sales growth combined with ongoing initiatives to improve gross margin and control expenses in an inflationary environment drove an 18% increase in adjusted earnings per share, which along with our continued focus on working capital improvement, helped us to deliver strong cash flow," Chief Executive Paul Donahue said in a statement. The company is now expecting 2022 adjusted EPS of $7.45 to $7.60, above the FactSet consensus of $7.31. It expects sales to grow 9% to 11%, compared with a FactSet consensus that implies growth of about 5%. Shares have gained 31% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
Visteon shares jump 2% premarket after earnings blow past estimates

Visteon Corp. shares rose 2% premarket Thursday, after the cockpit electronics company blew past estimates for the fourth quarter. The company posted net income of $31 million, or $1.09 a share, for the quarter, up from $18 million, or $1.52 a share, in the year-earlier period. Sales were flat at $786 million compared with $787 million a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 8 cents and sales of $661 million. The sales performance was driven by the ramp up of recently launched products and favorable pricing, the Van Buren Township, Michigan-based company said in a statement. The company won $5.1 billion of new business in 2021, after launching 17 new products in the fourth quarter to bring the total to 43 for 2021. "In 2022, we anticipate we will grow sales, expand margins, and increase adjusted free cash flow generation driven by continued market out-performance of our next-generation products," Chief Executive Sachin Lawande said in a statement. The company is now expecting 2022 sales to range from $3.15 to $3.35 billion, compared with a FactSet consensus of $3.19 billion. Shares have fallen 23% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 13.8%.
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

