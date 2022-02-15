ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McCarthy announces funding for valley fever research

Taft Midway Driller
 4 days ago

Congressman Kevin McCarthy announced ast week that the National Institutes of Health recently announced $4.5 million for Valley Fever research. The three grant awards will establish collaborative research centers across the United States focused on investigating diagnostics,...

www.taftmidwaydriller.com

