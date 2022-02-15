‘Uncharted’ star Mark Wahlberg shares what it was like growing up in Boston

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Olivia Rodrigo is bringing in the new age of pop music. Her style mixes elements of singer-songwriter melodies with rock and roll, alongside themes of love in her lyrics. Her fandom has grown since she first released the “Driver’s License” single in 2021. Soon after, she released “Good 4 U” which went viral on the social media app TikTok. Along with her albums, there is apparel showcasing her songs and albums, along with room decor like posters, canvas prints and stickers.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 2 HOURS AGO