When could the pressure on stocks ease

U.S. stocks surged higher in the final days of January, helping to put a positive spin on the sour start to the year. The S&P 500® Index posted its best two-day rally since April 2020. The NASDAQ Composite saw its best two-day stretch since November 2020. While it...
Charlie Munger remains deep underwater on Alibaba. The tensions between the US and Russia have taken the spotlight off the long-running deteriorating US-Chinese relationship in early 2022. The potential for war in Europe over Ukraine has fostered closer ties between Moscow and Beijing as Washington DC debates its foreign policy path.
On Tuesday, a basket of global bourses including major equity indices in the US and Europe had leapfrogged, bouncing back sharply following an apparent de-escalation in geo-political tensions, as analysts across the globe but PRs of an incumbent Biden Administration hail President Putin’s diplomacy in the wake of a mass-scale provocation to ignite wrangles while NATO alongside its US allies might have played their flutes in émigré.
Oil prices fell Tuesday on easing geopolitical concerns surrounding major crude producers Iran and Russia while stock markets mostly moved higher. French President Emmanuel Macron said he had convinced Russia's Vladimir Putin not to escalate the crisis around Ukraine, ahead of talks in Kyiv aimed at defusing fears Moscow could invade.
Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Senator Elizabeth Warren, backed by some dozen other U.S. lawmakers, told the Justice Department that a plan to merge chicken producer Sanderson Farms with smaller rival Wayne Farms "raises significant antitrust concerns." Commodities trader Cargill Inc and Continental Grain Co announced in August that they...
A new study found that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were more likely to be prescribed as COVID-19 treatments in U.S. counties with a higher rate of Republican voting. Hydroxychloroquine is an antimalarial that can also be used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis; ivermectin is an antiparasitic that’s prescribed for both humans and animals.
The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing growing pressure to ease up on pandemic restrictions, the White House insisted Wednesday it is making plans for a less-disruptive phase of the national virus response. But impatient states, including Democratic New York, made clear they aren’t waiting for Washington as public frustration grows. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that New York will […]
For those concerned as to how MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell might deliver his hefty shipment of pillows to Freedom Convoy protesters in Canada — don't worry, the man's got a plan. What kind of self-respecting pillow guy would he be if he didn't?. After he and a truck carrying...
The White House has signaled it is open to looking at an unusual way to help bring Americans relief at the pump: a gas tax holiday. The move would be the latest in a series of efforts to help Americans struggling with rising inflation, just as coronavirus cases have been easing.
Feb 18 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Friday the U.S. national emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be extended beyond March 1 due to the ongoing risk to public health posed by the coronavirus. Biden said the deaths of more than 900,000 Americans...
China has failed to live up to its promise to buy more Maine lobster under a deal that opened the door to an easing of a trade war under former President Donald Trump, Maine's congressional leaders say.Maine's lobster industry was hurt by retaliatory Chinese tariffs in 2018 and failed to see substantial export gains after China committed to buying an additional $200 billion in U.S. goods, the delegation contends.Under the “Phase One Agreement,” China was supposed to increase purchases above 2017 levels but China has bought “almost no lobster above 2017 levels,” according to a letter Thursday by Maine...
Apple may be the world’s largest company with a market cap of almost $3 trillion, but its retail workers seem to hardly benefit from all that success, according to the latest reports. As a result, employees at several Apple Stores across the US are secretly working to unionize based on issues surrounding their take-home pay.
