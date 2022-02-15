Chamber Chat with Lisa Peterson and special guest Dave Neuger

"Pitch It" - The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce is giving you the chance to win $5000 to start up the business or design the product that's in your head right now. Lisa and I want to thank Anna Powell and Mason White, members of the Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce for coming in this morning to chat on the radio a little bit about "Pitch It". If you haven't heard about it "Pitch It" yet, it's basically a contest designed to bring out the entrepreneurial spirit in all of us, and reward a great idea with some cash and expert advice to help bring it to fruition right here in Texarkana.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO