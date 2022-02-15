ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to do if You Can’t Get a Disney Dining Reservation

By Dani Meyering
As exciting as Space Mountain and other rides at Walt Disney World are, the many restaurants at Disney are attractions themselves. As such, getting a reservation for a Walt Disney World restaurant can be tough. If the restaurant you desire for your Disney date is booked up, you still have options. Here's what to do if you can't get a Disney dining reservation.

Disney Dining Reservation Guidelines and Reminders

Let's start with the basics. The process for booking a Disney dining reservation has changed in recent years.

  • Start with which restaurants you want to visit most, along with your ideal date and timeframe
  • Dining reservations can be booked up to 60 days in advance
  • You can book online , on the My Disney Experience app, or over the phone (online is recommended)
  • To dine at any in-park restaurant you will need valid park admission and a park pass reservation
  • Masks are required at all indoor locations at Walt Disney World
  • A credit card is required to hold the reservation
  • Any reservation canceled less than 24 hours in advance is subject to a cancelation fee
  • Most restaurants do not include gratuity, though some third park restaurants do, be sure to thoroughly review your receipt
  • Many Disney Springs restaurants not owned by Disney utilize OpenTable for online reservations

TIP: Wondering which Disney restaurant is best for a date night? Take a look at the best restaurants for wine at Walt Disney World . Not only do these restaurants and bars have great wine lists, their menus are some of the best on Disney property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yflAk_0eF5LWPD00

Chef Art Smith's Homecomin' | Image credit: Stephanie Patterson

Learn How to Use Third-Party Disney Reservation Services

If you are not able to get a reservation at the Disney restaurant of your choice, consider using a third-party service to assist you. There are a few websites available to alert you when the reservation you desire becomes available. These services utilize technology that checks the availability of Disney dining reservations based on the parameters you set.

If a reservation becomes available, you will be alerted either through text or email. You will then need to book the reservation yourself. It is important that you set parameters and a communication method that will enable you to respond as quickly as possible. An alert from any of these services does not guarantee an actual reservation.

Please be sure to read the terms and conditions of any service before using it. There are free options as well as paid-for options. Consider a paid-for option to help support these businesses and the service they provide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYe5u_0eF5LWPD00

Image credit: Sci-Fi Dine-in Theater Restaurant

Check Walk-Up Availability

Sometimes same-day slots open up at certain Disney restaurants. Getting into a Disney restaurant same-day is done through a mobile dine walk-up system . If you walk up to the greeter stand outside of any Disney restaurant, they will direct you to the mobile walk-up availability tool inside the My Disney Experience app.

Check availability at participating restaurants via the app or by scanning a QR code located in the restaurant’s lobby. Then, use the app to add your party to the walk-up list of an available restaurant. Once your table is ready, you’ll be notified to proceed to the greeter stand or other specified location. Make sure your mobile notifications are turned on so you can be properly alerted when your spot becomes available.

Consider Popular Disney Restaurant Alternatives

When trying to decide at which restaurant you want to dine at Walt Disney World, consider what is most important to you and your sweetheart. Is it the atmosphere? Is it the menu?

If the exact restaurant you want to book is not available, there might be another Disney restaurant with a similar atmosphere or menu that will still feel like a dream come true. You could also take it as an opportunity to explore some hidden gems around Walt Disney World for dining or drinks.

Alternatives to Cinderella's Royal Table at Magic Kingdom:

Alternatives to San Angel Inn at EPCOT:

Alternatives to Le Cellier Steakhouse at EPCOT:

Alternatives to 50’s Prime Time Cafe and Sci-Fi Dine-in Theater at Disney's Hollywood Studios:

  • Nothing beats the atmosphere of the above two restaurants, but Mama Melrose's Restaurant Italiano has good food and decor that is reminiscent of the early Disney-MGM Studios days
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z0mwI_0eF5LWPD00

Shula's Steak House

Disney Restaurants with Fireworks Views (reservations required)

A reminder to plan ahead, and if you're wanting to dine at Disney during a busy season like any major holiday, be flexible. When the time comes for your dining experience be sure to plan ahead for travel and transportation time.

What to do if You Can't Get a Disney Dining Reservation

