Garmin Epix (Gen 2) review

Experience noise and wind reduction with the Libratone AIR+ (2nd Gen) Bluetooth ANC earbuds. Featuring CityMax smart noise-canceling technology, they automatically adapt to your surroundings and activities. Moreover, these Bluetooth ANC earbuds offer a smart equalizer to automatically tune your audio based on wearing status, so you’ll receive high-quality audio. Furthermore, the Libratone AIR+ (2nd Gen) lets you seamlessly switch between up to 3 devices for maximum convenience. Best of all, with Qualcomm’s flagship Bluetooth 5.2 chipset and TrueWirelessTM Mirroring technology, you’ll experience a fast and reliable connection. Most importantly, these buds have a hi-polymer diaphragm driver and balanced Nordic tuning philosophy. These features create a balanced sound with fine details. Finally, these buds are available in white or black.
