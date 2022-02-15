ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Garmin Epix (Gen 2) review

By Cat Ellis
TechRadar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Epix (Gen 2) is the ultimate sports watch, taking Garmin's most advanced sports tracking tech and fitting it all into a rugged 47mm case topped off with a stunning AMOLED touchscreen. If the Fenix 7 lacks the wow factor you're looking for, this is the watch for you. That sharp,...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Jabra's newest true wireless earbuds are discounted for the first time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. If the early bird catches the worm, the first company that unveiled an interesting new pair of true wireless earbuds this year probably caught the attention of plenty of cable-hating audiophiles put off by the AirPods Pro, Beats Fit Pro, or Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro's prices.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

The death of an icon: Why Garmin's next Epix watch will spell the end of the Fenix franchise

I love the Garmin Fenix 7. It's one of the best Garmin watches and definitely the best Fenix ever to exist. I love the long battery life, the fact that it can now be controlled via touch gestures, the stamina feature, the flashlight, everything. However, once Garmin figures out how to improve its solar harvesting technology to power AMOLED watches, it'll make the Fenix line obsolete. And this is likely to happen in the next two years.
RICH ROBINSON
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epix#Gps Watch#Fitness#Garmin Epix Lrb#Amoled#Polish#Apple Watch
triathlete.com

Reviewed: The Garmin Instinct 2 Series Has Infinite Battery Life

The new Garmin Instinct 2 has all of the features triathletes need: swim (open water and pool), cycling (power meter compatible), and run. The latest version also has triathlon, multisport, and swimrun modes, making it Garmin's least-expensive multisport-capable option. The solar version also has infinite battery life in certain situations.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Garmin Fenix 7 review: Greatness comes at a price

The Garmin Fenix 7 series boasts solar charging and battery life upgrades, touchscreen displays, and new training features. Not all of the upgrades will be necessary for everyone, but the good news is that they're all well implemented. If you have the cash to spend, the Fenix 7 series will not disappoint.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Longevity
xda-developers

Garmin launches Fenix 7 series and Epix outdoor smartwatches in India

Garmin has expanded its wearable portfolio in India with the launch of the new Fenix 7 series and Epix. The lineup consists of the Garmin Fenix 7, Fenix 7 Solar, Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar, Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar, and Garmin Epix. Fenix 7 series. The Fenix 7 sports a 1.3-inch...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Garmin Vivomove Sport vs. Vivomove HR

Those who want a hybrid smartwatch that's still packed with features will be drawn to the Garmin Vivomove Sport. It comes in a lightweight 40mm case that's compact yet efficient. You'll have connected GPS through your phone, heart-rate monitoring, activity/sleep tracking, Body Battery, and blood oxygen monitoring. If you're buying...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Garmin’s Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar makes the case for smaller fitness watches

While multisport smartwatches are the best option for training or outdoor activity, I often don’t enjoy using them. I’m a small person with tiny wrists, and rugged fitness watches tend to be bulky behemoths. They snag on jacket sleeves, irritate my skin, and distract me during workouts. I’ve woken up in the middle of the night to rip them off and had to re-do tests because bad fits led to inaccurate data. So I was genuinely surprised when these problems evaporated into thin air while testing the surprisingly wearable $899.99 Garmin Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar. If all smartwatches came in multiple sizes, perhaps people would have an easier time finding one they actually like.
ELECTRONICS
LiveScience

Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar review

The Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar watch is the top model in the new range from Garmin, offering touch-screen options and solar-charging power. Other generational improvements include wider mapping support, longer battery life and an improved heart rate sensor. Basically, Garmin has taken all the best bits of the Fenix 6 and improved them, but not made dramatic changes like adding an ECG heart rate reader or radically altering the look of the interface.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Garmin’s Epix 2 multisport watch made me a touchscreen convert

The Apple Watch might bill itself as a fitness-focused smartwatch, but none of my extremely fit friends wear one. That’s because we prefer Garmin’s lineup of rugged, big-button smartwatches with sunlight-readable displays. While Apple dominates the casual fitness smartwatch market, Garmin is the go-to brand for hardcore athletes that want to look like hardcore athletes.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Libratone AIR+ (2nd Gen) Bluetooth ANC earbuds feature CityMix noise-canceling technology

Experience noise and wind reduction with the Libratone AIR+ (2nd Gen) Bluetooth ANC earbuds. Featuring CityMax smart noise-canceling technology, they automatically adapt to your surroundings and activities. Moreover, these Bluetooth ANC earbuds offer a smart equalizer to automatically tune your audio based on wearing status, so you’ll receive high-quality audio. Furthermore, the Libratone AIR+ (2nd Gen) lets you seamlessly switch between up to 3 devices for maximum convenience. Best of all, with Qualcomm’s flagship Bluetooth 5.2 chipset and TrueWirelessTM Mirroring technology, you’ll experience a fast and reliable connection. Most importantly, these buds have a hi-polymer diaphragm driver and balanced Nordic tuning philosophy. These features create a balanced sound with fine details. Finally, these buds are available in white or black.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets $80 price cut in epic smartwatch deal

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is the best Apple Watch Series 7 alternative for Android users. This wonderful companion device for the new Galaxy S22 Ultra is now at an incredibly low price. Currently, Samsung offers the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for $219. Normally, it retails for $399, so that's $80...
NFL
TechRadar

Is a new Amazon Fire 7 tablet about to be announced?

While we don't see Amazon refresh its product lines every year, unlike many other tech companies, it's high time we saw a follow-up to the Amazon Fire 7 tablet. Luckily, it sounds like the brand's lowest-end slate family might get an update very soon. This comes from Liliputing, which spotted...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple looks to replace AirPods Max digital crown with touch controls

Apple supposedly is working on the AirPods Pro 2 for a release later this year. We could see a new stemless design along with sensors that will help you track your workouts. TF International's highly accurate analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects Apple to upgrade the H1 chip that is responsible for the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), audio reproduction, and also allows the AirPods Pro to pair quickly with other Apple devices.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

The best Smart TV VPN for 2022

Sometimes things just look better blown up on the TV. Luckily, whether or not you've discovered the wonders of using a VPN to watch geo-blocked content, there's no reason to hunch over your phone to do so. Well served for the likes of securing a Super Bowl live stream or watching the Winter Olympics, the best Smart TV VPN allows you to tune into your preferred broadcaster and ensures you see it from the best seat in the house.
ELECTRONICS
gadgetsandwearables.com

The $259 Circular Smart Ring to open for pre-orders on February 27th

Circular is about to take Oura on with a $259 smart ring. The French-based company has announced today that it will open pre-orders on February 27th with a delivery date somewhere between April and June. Smart rings are yet to take off in any meaningful way but the finger is...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy