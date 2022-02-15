Garmin Epix (Gen 2) review

While multisport smartwatches are the best option for training or outdoor activity, I often don’t enjoy using them. I’m a small person with tiny wrists, and rugged fitness watches tend to be bulky behemoths. They snag on jacket sleeves, irritate my skin, and distract me during workouts. I’ve woken up in the middle of the night to rip them off and had to re-do tests because bad fits led to inaccurate data. So I was genuinely surprised when these problems evaporated into thin air while testing the surprisingly wearable $899.99 Garmin Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar. If all smartwatches came in multiple sizes, perhaps people would have an easier time finding one they actually like.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO