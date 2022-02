The Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X update is now live - and it's about time. Cyberpunk 2077 was first released back in December 2020 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, but its launch was turbulent, to say the least. Developer CD Projekt Red's open-world action-RPG received a mixed reception upon release, with critics praising its narrative and world-building. However, game-breaking bugs and performance issues (particularly on console) saw the game removed from the PlayStation Store, refunds being offered by the Microsoft and PlayStation Stores and the developer subject to class-action lawsuits over allegedly not being transparent about the game's technical issues.

