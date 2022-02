Jacob Kupietzky is President of HealthCare Transformation, a company dedicated to providing hospitals with experienced interim executives. When you consider the traditional doctor-patient relationship, you probably first think of the prototypical in-person doctor visit where the patient visits a healthcare facility, consults a physician and follows the prescribed course of action to (hopefully) resolve their symptoms and improve their health. But in recent years, healthcare has shown it can exist — and thrive! — outside this Norman Rockwell-esque model. Telemedicine, in which the traditional doctor’s visit is completed over a video call, is covered in many of today’s major health plans. The military has even found impressive uses for virtual and augmented reality as both a training and treatment tool for battlefield injuries.

HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO