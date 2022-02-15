ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evogene Co, 'When Biology Meets Disruptive Technologies,' Confirms Earnings Results Release Date

By Vuk Zdinjak
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Computational biology company Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) will release its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2021 on March 10, 2022. On the day of the announcement, the company's management...

The Press

Evogene Financial Results and Earnings Announcement Schedule for the Full Year and Fourth Quarter of 2021

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company aiming to revolutionize life-science product development across several market segments, announces today that it will release its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2021 on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
technologynetworks.com

Spatial Biology Technologies in the Lab of the Future

Technology drives biological innovation. The continuous innovation of new technology over the past century has led to our continuously improved understanding of biological systems. In the future, research labs will continue to adopt new technologies that make it possible to perform previously impossible experiments: new instruments will make new experiments routine. Since biological systems are comprised of spatially organized cells, each making use of a particular combination of the genes available in its genomic repertoire, this will include technologies that can perform highly multiplexed biomarker analysis across whole tissues with single-cell resolution, giving us direct insight into biology.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Regional Management Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Regional Management (NYSE:RM). The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.3 per share. On Tuesday, Regional Management will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.3 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
#Disruptive Technologies#Biology#Evogene Ltd#Evgn#Chempass Ai#Generator Ai#Biomica Ltd#Canonic Ltd#Lavie Bio Ltd
Benzinga

Recap: Genesis Energy Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Genesis Energy GEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Boston

MIT scientists have done the ‘impossible’ with new super-thin, stronger-than-steel sheets

The breakthrough polymer could wind up protecting everything from cell phones to houses and bridges. Using a new polymerization technique, scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have made a material that shows promise as both a durable coating and a strong structural element, and is easier than some materials to manufacture in large quantities.
CHEMISTRY
Tom's Hardware

Ampere, Rigetti to Accelerate Hybrid Quantum Computing in HPC Environments

Ampere Computing and Rigetti Computing today announced a strategic partnership to create hybrid quantum-classical computers. Aiming to unlock a new generation of quantum-based machine learning applications, the partnership will see the pairing of Ampere's Altra Max Arm CPUs with Rigetti Computing's Quantum Processing Units (QPUs) in cloud-based High-Performance Computing (HPC) environments. The companies hope to take the biggest bite possible from the estimated $26 billion Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS) market by 2030.
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Litquidity, Crypto Derivatives Exchange CoinFLEX Ink $1.5M Content Partnership

Litquidity, a brand with the goal of disrupting traditional finance media, announced a one-year partnership Thursday with CoinFLEX, a crypto derivatives exchange and yield platform expanding to the Americas. As part of the development, Litquidity’s anonymous founder “Lit” and the firm’s head of growth and operations Mark Moran, spoke with...
MARKETS
Benzinga

A Bullish Sign Appears On Newmont's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM). A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
STOCKS
Benzinga

GEO Group Clocks 3.6% Revenue Decline In Q4

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) GEO Group Inc GEO reported a fourth-quarter revenue decline of 3.6% year-over-year to $557.54 million, missing the consensus of $558.09 million. The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Iridium Clocks 6% Revenue Growth In Q4 Backed By Subscriber Strength

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Iridium Communications Inc IRDM reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 6% year-on-year to $155.9 million, beating the consensus of $152.1 million. Service...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Death Cross Looms Over Qiagen Investors

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Downgrades This Multinational Conglomerate - Read Why

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski downgraded 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) to Underweight from Equal Weight and lowered the price target to $150 (a downside of 3.7%), from $185. Pokrzywinski says while 3M's fundamentals are improving, growth is still insufficient when weighed against potential liabilities around PFAS and ear protection. Based...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Hopeful Golden Cross Forms On Sanofi's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY). A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
STOCKS
ZDNet

Google's AI sibling DeepMind controls plasma shapes for nuclear fusion

Alphabet-owned DeepMind has developed an AI that shows promise for controlling magnetic devices that keep super-hot and unruly plasma in a stable configuration, enabling nuclear fusion for electricity generation. These plasma-confining devices, called tokamaks, are formed using a series of high-power magnetic coils to create a vessel in which plasma...
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Read How Analysts Reacted To Allegion's Q4 Results

Analysts lowered the price target for Allegion PLC (NYSE: ALLE) post Q4 results. Mizuho analyst Brett Linzey lowered the price target to $145 (an upside of 26.7%) from $170 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares post the Q4 results. Linzey mentions Allegion's Q4 operational results were modestly ahead...
STOCKS
