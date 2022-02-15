ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Cal Star Ron Rivera on the Late John Madden: `To Me, He Was Coach'

“He was coaching me then and I didn’t know it. He showed me what a coach is supposed to do and that is to give back and give your time to people.”

After his senior season at Cal in 1983, Rivera did make it in the NFL, eventually winning a Super Bowl with the Chicago Bears and NFL Man of the Year honors.

Steve Mariucci tells a John Madden story

Mariucci was an assistant coach at Cal from 1987 through ’91 before serving as the Green Bay Packers’ offensive coordinator for four seasons, when he he worked with quarterback Brett Favre. That’s when he first met Madden, during production meetings before games Madden would be broadcasting.

He recalled a game against the 49ers in Green Bay where Madden insisted they hold their meeting on the bus that Madden traveled in while criss-crossing the country all season. Mariucci’s Mom brought meat pasties from Iron Mountain, Michigan.

“We talked more about food, the pasties, than we did about Jerry Rice and Steve Young and Brett Favre,” Mariucci said.

After one season as Cal’s head coach in 1996, six years as coach of the 49ers and three more in Detroit, Mariucci followed Madden into broadcasting. The two became friends who shared a passion for bocce ball and helping others.

“Mooch, it’s the only sport where we can eat pizza and play at the same time,” Madden announced.

Their 22 years hosting the Madden-Mariucci bocce event raised more than $8 million for charities that included Special Olympics, Type-1 diabetes, UCSF artificial pancreas, youth football, Boys and Girls Club, and Down syndrome.

“Everybody knows John’s a big man, a big personality,” Mariucci said, “and I hope you know he had the biggest heart of all.”

During the event one year, Madden began telling an interviewer the history of how the game came to the United States. He unveiled a detailed story about Christopher Columbus playing bocce on the wooden decks of the Santa Maria, La Pinta and La Niña on his way to America.

It was pure fiction, but listeners were mesmerized.

“They believed him because John Madden said it,” Mariucci said. “When John Madden says the janitor at the Pro Football Hall of Fame turns off the nights at night and the busts start talking to each other, it’s true because John said it.

“And when John said he loves his family and his friends, and he loves the Bay Area and helping people, you believe it. Because he said it and he lived it.”

