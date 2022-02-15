ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor sentenced to 20 years in $650M Ponzi scheme

A judge this week sentenced an actor to 20 years in federal prison over his involvement in a $650 million Ponzi scheme.

U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi dealt out the sentence to actor Zachary Joseph Horwitz on Monday, ruling that he has to pay $230,361,884 to investors who bought into the scam, according to NBC News.

Horwitz reportedly convinced more than 250 people in five investor groups to lend him cash with the promise that he could secure them rights from producers and sell them to various entertainment companies including Netflix, Sony Pictures Entertainment and HBO for a profit.

He also provided fake documents to mislead investors into believing that he had worked on agreements to get the rights, NBC reported.

At the time of the scam, which began in the early 2010s, media companies were looking to gain the rights to web-based content. Horwitz created the firm 1inMM Capital LLC in 2013 to appear as though he was purchasing the rights to English-language films and then selling them to be streamed in Latin America, FBI special agent John Verrastro said in an affidavit secured by NBC News.

In 2019, investors alleged that Horwitz had begun to default on payments and sending doctored emails he claimed were from HBO that detailed the reason behind the cash flow issues, the affidavit reportedly said.

Comments / 26

Guest
3d ago

Now when does the proper agencies arrest hillary and hunter biden? Everyone in America knows when comey does nothing to the guilty, you know they are guilty.

Reply(10)
15
Sharon Dangel
3d ago

yes he's good and I'm surprised he doesn't get more than 20 he should pay all of it back if he's the one that started the scheme

Reply
5
jaclyn
3d ago

Another Ponzi scheme. Bernie still holds the record. Investors only have themselves to blame for not doing their due diligence!!!

Reply
3
SFGate

Aspiring actor gets 20 years for $650M movie deal scam

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An aspiring actor was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Monday for running a massive Ponzi scheme that raised at least $650 million from investors in phony Hollywood film licensing deals. Zachary Horwitz, 35, of Los Angeles, also was ordered to repay more than...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ponzi Scheme#Fbi#Actor#Nbc News#Hbo#Capital Llc
Stereogum

Comedic Rapper And Her Husband Arrested With Over $3.6 Billion In Stolen Bitcoin

The Justice Department has seized over $3.6 billion worth of stolen Bitcoin reportedly taken by a married couple, Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan. She is a self-proclaimed “irreverent comedic rapper” who goes by the name Razzlekhan. They are accused of laundering the cryptocurrency that hackers stole from a Hong Kong-based currency exchange called Bitfinex in 2016.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Miami

Damara Holness, Daughter Of Former Broward Mayor Dale Holness, Sentenced To Prison For COVID Relief Fraud

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Damara Holness, the daughter of former Broward mayor Dale Holness, was sentenced to nearly two years in prison on Monday for fraud. Last November, Holness pleaded guilty to lying on a coronavirus relief loan application to fraudulently receive hundreds of thousands of dollars. Holness claimed through multiple documents that her consulting business employed 18 people. In reality, she did not employ anyone. Based on the lies she was wired $300,000. Holness received a sentence of 20 months imprisonment, 5 years of supervised release, restitution of $300,000, and a $100 special assessment, according to the Department of Justice.  She was given 90 days to surrender.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
Black Enterprise

Wendy Williams Files Papers Demanding Bank Unfreeze Millions in Her Accounts After Financial Adviser Said She’s of ‘Unsound Mind’

Another problem has come up for talk show host Wendy Williams. Already battling several health issues during her hiatus from her self-titled television talk show, Williams finds herself taking on a legal battle against her bank. Reportedly, an attorney representing Williams has filed papers asking a judge to unfreeze bank...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Kimora Lee Simmons' estranged Goldmans banker husband Tim Leissner is a 'double bigamist' who 'uses people,' says lawyer for co-worker on trial for his part in a multibillion-dollar embezzlement scheme

Ex-Goldman Sachs partner Tim Leissner is a 'double bigamist,' a defense lawyer has claimed in the sensational Wall Street trial into his colleague's alleged multibillion-dollar embezzlement scheme. Leissner, the estranged husband of fashion model and reality TV star Kimora Lee Simmons, was allegedly 'married to two different women at the...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

They Were Convicted of Scamming $18 Million in Covid Relief Loans. Now, the FBI Can’t Find Them

A California real estate broker has fled the authorities rather than reporting to serve prison time for her part in a massive family Covid-loan fraud scheme — making her the third convict in the group of eight to go on the lam.  In Nov. 2020, Tamara Dadyan, then 39, was indicted, along with her husband, his brother, and his brother’s wife, for trying to submit at least 35 fraudulent loan applications seeking more than $5.6 million in Covid relief money meant to keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic-driven lockdown.  Several months later, in March 2021, a cousin of Dadyan’s and three...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Man sentenced to 6 months in prison for groping flight attendant

A Canadian man was sentenced to six months in prison for groping a flight attendant during a flight from Mexico to Miami last year, court records show. The 50-year-old man was sentenced Monday in federal court in Miami. He had pleaded guilty in October to one count of simple assault within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, a misdemeanor, court records show.
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

Feds Bust U.S. Drug Runners with 300 lbs of Meth & 20 lbs of Coke

BROWNSVILLE, TX — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted alleged narcotics in two separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $6,127,806. “Our officers’ vigilance and experience led to these significant drug seizures which kept these dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
