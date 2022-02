Longrunning Canadian hardcore punk heavyweights Cancer Bats will release their new album Psychic Jailbreak on April 15th, 2022 through their own label Bat Skull Records in partnership with New Damage Records in Canada. Psychic Jailbreak is Cancer Bats’ seventh studio album but is the band’s first album to be written and recorded by the current lineup of Liam Cormier (lead vocalist), Jaye Schwarzer (bass and guitar) and Mike Peters (drums), following the departure of founding member and guitarist Scott Middleton. You can pre-order the new album now, and hear the title track and first single now!

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO