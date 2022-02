It is not uncommon for different countries to require at least part of a clinical trial be conducted in their country. The rationale is not nationalistic, but rather, ethnicity-oriented in which drugs are often found to have different responses in different populations. This came to the forefront with a cancer drug developed by Eli Lilly and Company and Innovent Biologics, sintilimab. Lilly is headquartered in Indianapolis and Innovent is based in Suzhou, China.

