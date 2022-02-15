ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
God’s Grace Builds upon Nature

By Shane Spangler Bethany, Fairview United Churches of Christ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few years ago, a friend of mine had a complicated ankle surgery. Her ankle was healing up well, until infected slammed her back to square one. She was instructed not to put any weight on the foot, which meant that her 100+ year-old home, with stairs everywhere, suddenly became a...

What’s going on? Jesus is coming soon!

If there is one question that most of us are asking ourselves on a daily basis, it’s ….. What in the world is going on? And then the next question would be….. When are things ever gonna get back to normal? Well my answer is “I don’t think we’re ever going back to the way it used to be.” I really don’t because I believe all the things that are going on are pointing us to a direction that we should have been looking to long before now. That is to God. I believe the world is falling to pieces, but at the same time God’s plan is coming together. If we’re really honest with ourselves, we have become spoiled babies in a lot of ways. We have gotten used to having things our way. We were settled into a lifestyle where we expected things just to continue on like they were, we were comfortable, and we took things for granted. So the only way to break up that pattern is to shake up the boat a little. I don’t think there’s a person alive whose life has not been turned upside down to some extent. How have we handled it? We complain, some try to hide while others look for answers, many times in all the wrong places and people. I honestly believe that God is allowing all this to happen so we will quit hanging on to the things of this world and hang on to Him. Ask yourself right now, what things are you hanging on to? What is so prevalent in your Earthly life that you think you can’t do without? I believe that people as a whole aren’t going to turn to God until they realize the things of this world can’t give them what they truly want. Or it will be when things get so bad, they’ll have no place to look but up to the Lord.
Jonah’s witness to the Creator God

Posted on homepage: 7 February 2022 (GMT+10) Jonah’s story is often reduced to the portion where he is in the belly of a ‘great fish’ for three days. However, this account (likely written down by Jonah himself) is far richer than just this one detail. Ironically, while Jonah fled in an attempt to avoid telling Gentiles about God’s impending judgment, he ended up witnessing not only to Nineveh, the city to which he was originally sent, but also to the sailors he encountered as he was fleeing.
Pastor column: Why did Jesus go to the cross?

I think the main reasons are given in First Peter chapter 1 verses 18 through 20. Let's discover, together, the answer to the question, “Why did Jesus go to the cross?”. First, there was a plan to finish. Verse 20, tells us that what Jesus did was planned “before the creation of the world.” God planned that Jesus would die on the cross for the sins of man. This was an old plan in God’s heart before sin was ever in the heart of man!
MARION, OH
Sabbath: Jesus, The Anchor of the Soul

Apparently, the people were in real danger of going down the slippery slope of self-pity and faithlessness. The apostle Paul is concerned that his readers and hearers may have had their spiritual senses dulled because of the difficult situations they were facing, and thus they had stopped growing in their understanding and experience of the gospel.
Jesus Christ
Living in God's reality

We are in a season where we need a reality check. Too many believe that reality is what you see in the world. In the Kingdom of God, reality is the Spirit realm, not the natural realm. We must ask ourselves, is reality what we see in the world, or is it in the Spirit realm of God that created the world? In other words, the Creator is more real than what He creates. In the beginning, God, who is Spirit and truth, created Heaven and earth. The revelation is this: the natural realm is the supernatural realm seen. For this reason, Jesus said to walk by faith, not by sight. (2 Cor. 5:7)
8 Destructive Myths About Friendship

People tend to speak simplistically about friendships. Friendship requires that both people continually invest effort in the relationship. There's no perfect model for a good friendship. It's ok for a friendship to change or end. Our messaging around friendship is one-dimensional. We often speak of friendships in platitudes like “best...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WORDS FOR LIVING: The church needs unity

In today’s world, in general, it often feels like we are living in the Divided States of America rather than the United States of America… on many levels…. For those that were alive- you remember 9/11. You remember where you were, and you remember how you felt. It was a time of unparalleled unity in our country- even church attendance jumped significantly. We saw unity that our country hadn’t seen since maybe Pearl Harbor.
‘Jesus makes our marriage work’

“Our love is unconditional; we knew it from the start. I see it in your eyes, you can feel it in my heart.” George Strait, I Cross My Heart. Brian Suttle, pastor at Canvas Church in Cut Bank, met Jamie, his future bride-to-be, on Highway 49 just outside of East Glacier. They had no idea that chance meeting would be what started their lifetime together.
CUT BANK, MT
Hello, God. It's me, Mara.

What do we see when we look up? In January, snow? Moisture is needed, that's for sure, 'Twould help spring grass to grow. As winter ends, there's sleet and haze, sometimes that too shows up. But it's still cold most everywhere - we need warm cover-ups!. Days lengthen and we...
Hope for Living: Preparing helps us, allows us to help others

As I write this column, we are all preparing for what’s called to be the worst winter storm in quite some time. As Hoosiers, we for the most part know how to prepare. We make sure we have fresh water, batteries, flashlights and candles. We stock up on non-perishable foods. We make sure we have plenty of blankets and supplies for ourselves and our pets. Some of us get excited, while others are nervous about kids, pets and livestock. However, we all do the best we can to stay diligent and prepared for what’s ahead.
HOPE, IN
Reflections: I thank God upon every remembrance

Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Michael J. Brooks One of the great pleasures of grandparenthood is athletics. With three grandsons, we’ve been to innumerable soccer, basketball, and baseball games and track events. Last summer, I sat with my daughter watching a baseball game and saw a gentleman who looked familiar. I asked my […]
SELMA, AL
By His Grace: Have faith in God

I recently began reading a wonderful book, “Life Interrupted, Navigating the Unexpected,” by Priscilla Shirer. The book touches on our reaction to change and its impact on our faith. As I poured through the pages, I immediately began to relate to it. In the folds of the pages, I was simply reminded how great is God's faithfulness toward me.  ...
HOUMA, LA
Society
Religion
God’s Kids Korner:

Did you know that the first disciples that Jesus called were fishermen? They didn’t fish for enjoyment, and it wasn’t just a hobby. They fished because that is how they made their living, so it was important whether they caught fish or not. They needed to catch and sell fish, so they had money to live.
Let’s thank God for those god-awful places

I’ve never met anyone who willingly went to the hospital. Now, now, don’t be silly. Of course, I’m not referring to the folks who work there. That’s totally by choice — and truly all well and good in every sense. Oh, BT dubs, THANK GOD...
In this snow globe life, build upon the Rock

During a routine visit to the hospital, I had an opportunity to lead a lovely couple to their friend’s hospital room. While walking together, one mentioned how this world has become chaotic. She likened it to living in a snow globe — chaos just swirling around with no sense of direction.
God’s love never ends

Since Monday is Valentine’s Day, I’ve decided it is fitting to hear what the Apostle Paul has to say about God’s love. Paul writes in 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 (NIV): “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.”
POWELL, WY
THERE’S NO GOD LIKE JEHOVAH

In Hebrew the name of God is recorded as YHWH. Ancient Hebrew did not use vowels in written form. YHWH is translated “LORD” in all capital letters in our English Bibles. This distinguishes is from “Lord” which is Adonai, another of God’s attributes. Jehovah refers...
MESQUITE, NV
What We Need to Know About God’s Mercy and Grace

The gospel speaks hope to hopeless people, struggling to be good enough, hungry for grace and mercy. Grace and mercy. Mercy and grace. Two terms that are often used interchangeably. They go hand-in-hand, but there is indeed a difference. Mercy is not getting what you do deserve. Grace, conversely, is...
God's church: Photographing nature a spiritual experience for Addington

Roddy Addington bought his first camera because he wanted to take pictures of his daughter in a beauty pageant. “It was a Canon AE-1,” Addington recalled. “I paid about $200 for the whole thing. I ordered it straight out of the old Sears and Roebuck catalog.”. These days...
Insights with Emily: God’s Sunshowers

There are times in life when we try to predict everything. We try to be the weathermen, and, in doing so, we create our own storm. A wise person once said that faith is believing that everything will be OK when things aren’t OK. That’s one of my favorite...
