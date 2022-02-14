Athletes of the Week: Imagine's Atwood, DeSoto County's Buenrostro

MADISON ATWOOD

Imagine weightlifting, junior

Atwood crushed the competition at this weekend’s Class 1A state championship taking titles in the traditional and snatch events.

During the traditional competition, Atwood set a state record with a 235-pound clean-and-jerk. Her overall total in the traditional (465 pounds) was just 10 pounds shy of that state record and was good enough to win her 183-pound weight division in Class 3A, 2A or 1A by a whopping 80 pounds.

As impressive as her traditional performance was, her 190-pound lift in the snatch event was transcendent. Not only did Atwood easily win her 183-pound division, her lift was the best in any division in any of the three classes.

As an event in its first year, Atwood is now the standard.

And she has another year to improve on all of it.

JUAN BUENROSTRO

DeSoto County soccer, sophomore

The DeSoto County boys soccer team is currently on a historic run, and it likely wouldn’t be possible without Buenrostro. The sophomore striker is the Bulldogs’ leading scorer by far with 23 goals and 14 assists in just 13 games.

This past Saturday, Buenrostro scored the only two goals in a 2-0 win over LaBelle in the regional semifinals — propelling DeSoto into Wednesday’s regional championship game in Arcadia.

After scoring just four goals in seven games as a freshman last season, Buenrostro has broken out to become not only a star for the Bulldogs, but one of the area’s top players, too.

“After that first goal, I was really happy,” Buenrostro said after scoring in the 25th minute to give his team an early lead Saturday night. “I knew that would give us some momentum, and it did. You could see how bad we wanted to win.”