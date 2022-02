The red-hot Yavapai College softball team will look to keep rolling in its four games this week: a home doubleheader set for Tuesday and road doubleheader on Saturday. The Roughriders will host the Paradise Valley Community College Pumas on Tuesday at Bill Vallely Field in Prescott, Arizona, with game one’s first pitch set for noon. On Saturday, Yavapai heads to Yuma, Arizona, for a doubleheader with the Arizona Western College Matadors with first pitch of game one set for 11 a.m.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO