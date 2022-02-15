ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

With COVID rules eased, Barcelona embraces festival's return

By GIOVANNA DELL'ORTO
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VKVgW_0eF5Jcxx00
Spain Saint Day Returns Members of the "Castellers de Poble Sec" complete their human tower during the Saint Eulàlia fesitivities in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. After two years of canceled or muted celebrations due to the pandemic, this Mediterranean city went all-out to celebrate the feast, or “fest” in the Catalan language, of its patron. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra) (Joan Mateu Parra)

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Crowds gathered in Barcelona's historic downtown to watch in awe and snap cellphone photos as teams of people in colorful garb formed human towers rising into the air like the spires on the nearby medieval cathedral.

A giant figure in bright blue dress and a floral crown paraded through the streets in representation of St. Eulàlia, the city's patron, a 13-year-old girl who was crucified by Romans in the early fourth century for refusing to renounce Christianity.

After two years of canceled or muted celebrations due to the pandemic, this Mediterranean city went all-out this past weekend to mark the Feb. 12 feast, or “festa” in the Catalan language, of its longest-celebrated patron.

With the most recent nationwide outdoor mask mandate lifted by the government just days earlier, Barcelonans were especially eager to revel in the three-day “festes de Santa Eulàlia,” with celebrations that make social distancing impossible and require painstaking choreography and training.

Celebrated with a specific protocol since the 1600s, the festival has been gaining renewed popularity since the early 1980s. It includes solemn Masses, intricate dances and parades of “gegants,” larger-than-life historical and fantasy figures usually made of papier maché and borne by revelers.

While rooted in Catholic liturgy, today the festival is primarily a secular expression of pride and shared cultural identity in the Catalonia region in northeastern Spain, passionately celebrated even if most who take part don’t identify as believers.

“The resurgence started with ordinary people who wanted to do something that would be their own, belonging to Barcelona,” said Nil Rider, a historian who helped organize an exhibit about St. Eulàlia at the cathedral's Diocesan Museum. “This is living heritage that gives people an identity.”

Foremost among the festival's traditions are the “castells,” or “castles,” as the human towers are called, which have been performed for two centuries by neighborhood groups not only in Barcelona but in local festivals across Catalonia.

Dozens of “castellers,” or group members, stand packed tightly together, compressing every inch of their bodies into each other to form a base. Progressively lighter-weight members then climb up to establish six or more human tiers until they form a support for the top performer, a young child wearing a mandatory helmet — and, this year, a KN95 face mask.

“What we like is to achieve a challenge that we only are able to do together. It’s very identity-forming,” said Dan Esteban, a casteller and former head of the group representing the neighborhood of Poble Sec, just outside the medieval core.

Two years of pandemic restrictions and lockdowns in hard-hit Spain have left people out of practice, and Esteban said the group wasn’t able to train at all until September. Even now fewer people than usual show up for twice-weekly sessions, which are crucial for getting everyone to work in concert since budging just an inch can bring the entire structure crashing down.

Cristina Velasco also worried about recovering lost ground as she planned for this year's “correfoc,” another traditional element of the festival in which adults and children parade in horned devil costumes alongside spinning fireworks displays. Sunday night’s would be the first full parade since the pandemic, with fewer kids taking part as some turned to other activities and haven’t returned.

“We have the feeling we have to do it because otherwise we will lose it,” said Velasco, who has been dressing up as a devil for 30 years and is president of the city's federation of three-dozen neighborhood correfoc groups.

Teaching youngsters the allegorical and historic origins of the correfoc tradition is vital, she said, even if “99% of people don’t even know where the devil came from.”

Clutching a statuette of St. Eulàlia, 10-year-old Laia Castro, 10, waited patiently in line under a chilly drizzle to enter the majestic Gothic cathedral on Saturday, the day commemorating the saint’s martyrdom. Descending into the crypt where the saint's remains have been venerated since the 1330s, she signed a registry kept in the sacristy for girls named with the common diminutive for Eulàlia.

“Really we’re not religious, but we like this celebration,” her father, Albert Castro, said.

He hopes for Laia to know the saint’s history and then make her own decision about faith: “And if she believes, she will know she did something extra today.”

The Rev. Robert Baró Cabrera, director of the Cathedral’s cultural heritage patrimony, said the festival's spotlight on identity and devotion to the saint offers “a powerful environment for evangelization” even as secularism continues to grow.

“Our churches are both cultural and identity references,” he said. “If people want to find the roots of their identity, they can’t help but go into the church.”

In one of the festival’s most evocative celebrations, a performer bearing a giant eagle figure with flowering branches in its beak paraded Friday night from city hall through the old quarter, accompanied by drums, bagpipes and flutes.

Arriving at the soaring Gothic basilica of Santa Maria del Mar, built where St. Eulàlia was first buried after her martyrdom, the eagle entered the packed but hushed sanctuary and proceeded to pirouette in front of the altar in a six-century-old ritual.

On hand were Loli García and her 4-year-old granddaughter, Ona, whom she brought to teach her about their roots and culture.

“It’s one thing not to be religious, but they have to know the history,” García said as Ona stood on a pew and watched, spellbound. “I take her to all traditional Catalan celebrations, as I used to do with my daughter.”

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Video: Drought Reveals 'Ghost Village' in Spain

A brutal drought impacting Spain has given rise to a breathtaking and rather eerie sight in the form of a village that was submerged 30 years ago during the creation of a now-nearly dry reservoir. The long-lost community, known as Aceredo, reportedly perished along with four other towns back in 1992 to make way for the Alto Lindoso reservoir. Over the years, the proverbial ghost village has reappeared on various occasions when conditions in the region are particularly arid as is the current situation in Spain where a drought has left the man-made body of water at a mere 15% of its capacity.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Canada provinces move to ease Covid rules as trucker protest hardens

Truckers paralyzing the Canadian capital in anger at Covid rules showed no sign of backing down Tuesday, as several of the nation's provinces announced it was time to roll back restrictions that count among the world's toughest. With authorities struggling to bring the protest movement to heel, Saskatchewan in the country's west said Tuesday it was ready to lift all pandemic restrictions, with Quebec and Alberta also signaling plans to ease measures. In the capital, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau -- who a day earlier issued a stern warning the protests "had to stop" -- appeared to shift tone, saying he understood "how frustrated everyone is" and that "the time is coming when we will be able to relax." "We're all sick and tired of restrictions, of mandates, of having to make sacrifices," Trudeau said, adding, however, that vaccine mandates were the "way to avoid further restrictions."
PROTESTS
SFGate

Czechs ditch COVID-19 pass rules, ease limits on crowds

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic moved forward with easing coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday, cancelling a requirement for people to present a certificate proving they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 to use services and attend public events. Beginning Thursday, people will no longer need a COVID-19 health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ona#Covid#Patron Saint#Ap#Romans#Christianity#Catalan#Barcelonans#Catholic
KEYT

Germany eyes easing COVID rules; pharmacies to offer shots

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is working on plans to relax coronavirus restrictions after the peak in new cases has passed, likely by the end of February. Unlike some of its European neighbors, Germany still has many pandemic restrictions in place that exclude unvaccinated people from restaurants, public venues and some stores. A government spokeswoman said Monday the measures would be discussed at a meeting of federal and state officials on Feb. 16. But she said they would only take effect when authorities can be sure that Germany’s health system won’t be overwhelmed. She said “that could be by mid-to-end February.” Germany has seen a sharp spike in new cases in recent weeks due to the omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Easing of Isle of Man border rules welcomed

The removal of isolation rules for travellers to the Isle of Man has been met with support from the public. The new measures mean those who are fully vaccinated can travel freely to the island without the need to undergo testing or isolation. One visitor said the changes would make...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelDailyNews.com

Living in Portugal or Spain?

To find the best places to live in Spain and Portugal you should consider the following, since they are completely different places. Due to the geographical location, it is a constant question for those who, for one reason or another, are thinking of emigrating to the European continent soon, either because of the ease of the language, comments from an acquaintance or any other reason. The first thing is that, although we recommend Spain, this country requires a visa if you are not a member of the European Union.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
hot96.com

EU to ease rules on COVID pass to remove hurdle for vaccine trials

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission proposed on Thursday a change to rules on COVID-19 certificates that would allow participants in vaccine trials to get a valid pass despite having received unapproved shots. The move follows concerns raised by Germany’s BioNTech and Spain’s Hipra about difficulties in enrolling volunteers...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
FodorsTravel

Forget the Eiffel Tower! These Are Paris’ Most Romantic Secret Spots

Home > Destinations > Europe > France > Paris > Travel Tips. Sneak away with your sweetheart to these secret spots in the City of Love. Paris earns its reputation as one of the most romantic cities in the world thanks to its alluring cobblestone streets, postcard-perfect views, and quintessential cafés. However, it’s hard to enjoy a romantic moment at the city’s top sites while submerged in a sea of tourists. You can escape the crowds and discover where the heart of the City of Love truly beats, at these secret and perfectly romantic places hidden around the French capital.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Covid: Austria and Germany decide to ease rules

Austria and Germany have both announced plans to relax Covid-19 measures, weeks after pushing for compulsory vaccinations to curb infections. Although unvaccinated people will still face restrictions, Germans are being promised a "freedom day" on 20 March while most measures will be dropped in Austria on 5 March. The Omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Submerged Roman city in Italy reveals ancient Roman mosaics

Divers, snorkelers, and tourists visit all year round - to travel back in time and swim through ancient streets, past mosaics, statues, columns, and the remains of what was once a seaside resort for wealthy Romans.
WORLD
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police seize nearly 20,000 coconuts filled with liquid cocaine

CARTAGENA, Colombia — Police in Colombia announced they have seized nearly 20,000 coconuts filled with liquid cocaine that were heading for Europe. The Attorney General of Colombia said 19,780 coconuts inside 504 bags were found in a shipping container heading for Genoa, Italy. Per a press release from the Colombian government, “Upon inspection, it was established that the water in the tropical fruit had been exchanged for liquid cocaine,” The Independent reported.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
79K+
Followers
90K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy