Apple TV+ thriller 'Severance' born from creator's 'corporate misery'

By Malcolm Owen
Apple Insider
 2 days ago

Ahead of the release of the Apple TV+ thriller "Severance," the cast and crew of the series reveal what went into the...

appleinsider.com

westerniowatoday.com

In Brief: ‘Lucy and Desi’ trailer; Whoopi returns from ‘The View’ suspension

The first trailer for Lucy and Desi, a new documentary from Amy Poehler, dropped on Monday. The clip features Hollywood legends, including Bette Midler, Carol Burnett and Norman Lear, attempting to describe the Hollywood couple’s impact on the entertainment industry. Per Amazon, “Lucy and Desi explores the unlikely partnership and enduring legacy” of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. “One of the most prolific power couples in entertainment history,” Ball and Arnaz “risked everything to be together. Their love for each other led to the most influential show in the history of television.” Lucy and Desi premieres March 4 on Amazon Prime Video…
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Rashida Jones to befriend a robot in Apple TV+'s Sunny

Apple has given a 10-episode order to Sunny, a half-hour darkly comedic drama based on Japan-based Irish author Colin O'Sullivan's novel The Dark Manual. Written by Katie Robbins, Sunny stars Jones as Suzie, "an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash," per Deadline. "As 'consolation' she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company. Though at first Suzie resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship, as together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie’s family, becoming dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed."
TV & VIDEOS
New Jersey State
Primetimer

Apple TV+'s Suspicion Brings New Meaning to the Term ‘Slow-Burn’

There are certain things that will always be popular in fiction: kidnapping plots, wrongfully accused suspects, a ticking-clock investigation, conspiracy at the highest levels, and flashy criminals who can seemingly slip out of any tight space at will. Suspicion, Apple TV+'s latest entry in the streaming sweepstakes, checks each of of these boxes. The college-aged son of a high-powered American crisis consultant is abducted from a hotel in Times Square. Surveillance video from the hotel goes viral — goosed by the fact that his kidnappers were all wearing big rubber masks of the British royal family, and meme-ability of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles stuffing a twerpy little rich kid into a suitcase and rolling him away is pretty much off the charts — and by the end of the first episode, the prime suspects are four Brits, three of whom are rounded up for questioning with the fourth still at large. It's a crowd-pleaser of a setup by any estimation, and yet Suspicion unfolds the elements of its story so deliberately that it risks losing our attention altogether.
TV & VIDEOS
Cult of Mac

Glenn Close lends Apple TV+ spy thriller Tehran some star power

In a first look at season 2 of the political thriller Tehran, Apple TV+ put out a photograph showing the series’ new cast member, Emmy Award-winner Glenn Close. And the streaming service said the first episode will premiere on May 6. Tehran season 2. In season two of Tehran,...
TV & VIDEOS
Patricia Arquette
Ben Stiller
geekculture.co

Geek Review: Severance (Apple TV+)

Work-life balance is a privilege these days, with plenty of folks around the world working from home. With the time often assigned to work and leisure slowly blending together day in and out, Apple TV+’s latest sci-fi series, Severance, presents the premise that maybe you can keep both lives separated and balanced, with a little help from a procedure called ‘severance’.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Rashida Jones to Star in 'Sunny,' a Dark Comedy From Apple TV+ and A24

Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) has been tapped to star in, and executive produce Sunny, a dark comedy from A24 that has landed at AppleTV+. The 30-minute, ten-episode series is based on the book "Dark Manual" by Colin O'Sullivan, an Irish writer based in Japan. That is not the only Japanese connection for Sunny, as the series will take place in Kyoto.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Apple TV+'s Suspicion is a thriller that is as forgettable as they come

Uma Thurman is essentially a guest-star on what amounts to an aggressively average thriller: "Apple TV+’s Suspicion is, at best, a middling thriller that at least wraps up its many mysteries in a (stretched) eight-episode season," says Saloni Gajjar. "At worst, the drama criminally underuses its most memorable actor. Uma Thurman is marketed as the lead, but she appears so sporadically, she might as well be billed as a guest star. Her absence is sorely felt, because the rest of the cast is hardly a standout, which is oddly in line with the subpar narrative itself. Thurman is saddled with playing non-emotive, rigid CEO Katherine Newman. She runs an elite PR agency, akin to Olivia Pope’s in Scandal, that helps clean up the messes of the wealthy and corrupt. Her son, Leo (Gerran Howell), is kidnapped from a New York City hotel by a group that’s wearing masks of the Royal Family members. A few days later, four seemingly ordinary, non-connected British citizens are arrested for the crime. Suspicion is mainly structured around their mission to prove they are being wrongly accused."
TV & VIDEOS
#Severance#Misery#Appleinsider#Amazon#Theapple Tv
ComicBook

Severance Stars on the Mythology and Metaphors of the New Apple TV+ Series

There are a number of jobs and careers that, while necessary, would rather see employees be able to turn off parts of their brain to make their workday more manageable, with the new Apple TV+ series Severance exploring a world in which this is actually feasible. While these are universal ideas and themes that are intrinsically linked with capitalism, the last few years and its disconnect between socioeconomic statuses, amplified by the coronavirus pandemic, makes the absurdist series feel both incredibly timely yet accessible to all viewers, with the series' stars Patricia Arquette and Tramell Tillman recently opening up about their own thoughts on the concept. Severance starts streaming on Apple TV+ on February 18th.
TV SERIES
Deadline

The Hideaway Entertainment To Produce Thriller ‘Escape’ From ‘Rings Of Power’ Creators J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay; James Watkins To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, the creator-EPs behind Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, have set up their 2017 Black List screenplay Escape with The Hideaway Entertainment (Cherry), tapping James Watkins (AMC+’s upcoming The Ipcress File, The Woman in Black) to direct. The action-adventure pic is inspired by the true story of convicts Robert Greenhill and Alexander Pearce, and their sensational journey of survival after escaping from prison, which scandalized the Victorian-era world. While the story has previously inspired songs, works of fiction and non-fiction, news articles, tall tales, art, illustrations and other printed materials, it...
MOVIES
The Independent

Suspicion review: Apple thriller proves we need to rescue Uma Thurman from bad TV shows

A lot of television doesn’t act like television anymore. Case in point: Apple TV’s Suspicion, purportedly a conspiracy thriller series starring Uma Thurman, but in actual fact, an almost impressively tedious film chopped into 45-minute chunks. And not really starring Uma Thurman. In execution, Suspicion doesn’t so much have episodes as reams of questions, exposition and occasional answers dispensed weekly. Few will make it past its first two instalments.Based on an Israeli series, Suspicion opens with the abduction of a rich teenager from a New York hotel. His kidnappers wear latex masks of the royal family and the resulting...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Severance’ Creator on the Technology Behind the Show’s Sci-Fi Premise

Very mild Spoilers for the first episode of “Severance” below. For every answer that the new Apple TV+ dramatic thriller series “Severance” offers, more compelling questions arise. That’s certainly true of the technology at the center of the show, which allows people to literally split their work life and their home life through a controversial procedure called, appropriately enough, severance. Once severed, a person will have no memories of their work life while at home, and no memories of their home life at work. And the details of exactly how that technology works, according to creator and showrunner Dan Erickson, are purposefully a little vague.
TV & VIDEOS
showbizjunkies.com

‘Severance’ – Adam Scott, Ben Stiller and Britt Lower Discuss Apple TV+’s New Drama

Apple TV+ will launch season one of the riveting dramatic thriller Severance on February 18, 2022. Created by Dan Erickson, Severance is set in a world in which a new procedure’s been developed that allows employees of a fictional corporation (Lumon Industries) the ability to literally separate their work lives from their personal lives. The personal life has no idea what the work life does during their time in control of the body and vice-versa.
TV SERIES
Stamford Advocate

The Insidious, Cryptic World of ‘Severance’: How Ben Stiller, Adam Scott and More Brought ‘Strange Humor’ to Apple’s Workplace Thriller

“What is it we actually do here?” That’s a question posed by Adam Scott’s Macro Data Refinement department head Mark Scout in the new Apple TV Plus series “Severance,” a show about Lumon Industries, a mysterious company whose employees, like Mark, have undergone a surgical severance procedure that gives them a very literal “work-life balance.” It’s also a question that series creator Dan Erickson, director Ben Stiller and stars Scott, Patricia Arquette and Tramell Tillman found themselves asking a lot during the making of “Severance.”
TV SERIES

