Apple TV+ thriller 'Severance' born from creator's 'corporate misery'

There are certain things that will always be popular in fiction: kidnapping plots, wrongfully accused suspects, a ticking-clock investigation, conspiracy at the highest levels, and flashy criminals who can seemingly slip out of any tight space at will. Suspicion, Apple TV+'s latest entry in the streaming sweepstakes, checks each of of these boxes. The college-aged son of a high-powered American crisis consultant is abducted from a hotel in Times Square. Surveillance video from the hotel goes viral — goosed by the fact that his kidnappers were all wearing big rubber masks of the British royal family, and meme-ability of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles stuffing a twerpy little rich kid into a suitcase and rolling him away is pretty much off the charts — and by the end of the first episode, the prime suspects are four Brits, three of whom are rounded up for questioning with the fourth still at large. It's a crowd-pleaser of a setup by any estimation, and yet Suspicion unfolds the elements of its story so deliberately that it risks losing our attention altogether.

