Check Out How Some Of Our Favorite Celebs Spent their Valentine’s Day

So you didn't snag anything from Beyoncé's Halls of Ivy collection before it sold out? Fear not, because another drop from Ivy Park's ongoing Adidas partnership is on the way. Just in time for Valentine's Day, Beyonce is treating us to Ivy Heart, a clothing, footwear, and accessories range in vibrant reds and pinks, inspired by love. The signature Adidas stripes adorn pieces like a faux-latex puffer jacket, velour long-sleeve dress, and cozy turtleneck sweater, while a new snakeskin print is front and center on biker shorts, a duster, and a hoodie. Other standouts include a lip belt bag, red blazer-style jumpsuit, fuzzy animal-print clutch, and bright pink Adidas Ultra Boost sneakers.
