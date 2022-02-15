ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Early voting begins for midterm election

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Early voting has begun for Tom Green County residents voting for Republican or Democrat nominees. Candidates in the Republican and Democrat primary elections will be selected by party voters for the November 2022 general election. Since SB1 went into effect in the Texas legislature,...

Related
Construction for Lake Nasworthy pier project begins

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Construction for the Lake Nasworthy fishing pier project has officially begun. Five years ago, the original T-dock structure was closed down because it had deteriorated and was not safe. City of San Angelo Assistant Director of Operations Patrick Frerich said this is the first of the Lake Nasworthy improvement projects.
San Angelo named #1 True Western Town in the U.S.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — True West Magazine named San Angelo as the number one True Western town in the United States. Before 2019, San Angelo was non-existent on the magazine's list. Now, the town has come in at either number one or number two on the list for the last four years, beating out towns such as Durango, Colorado; Tombstone, Arizona; and Casper, Wyoming.
Valley View Subdivision zoning approved by San Angelo City Council

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo's City Council approved a zone change for a new subdivision development near the area of College Hills and Valley View boulevards. The development will be at least 20 acres. The current zoning district would allow multifamily apartments, whereas the proposed zoning would reduce the allowable density with zero lot line homes, twin homes, or townhomes, all types of single-family housing.
San Angelo mayor issues statement on community cybersecurity effort

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo issued a statement from Mayor Brenda Gunter as read at Tuesday's City Council meeting. "We live in a technology-driven age. With all the benefits that come with that, there are also some challenges that can be quite damaging and even dangerous to citizens. We generally know about the benefits, but what about that other side? Identity theft is probably the biggest problem I hear about the most. How many of you have unknowingly had credit cards opened in your name, or woken up to unknown charges in your bank account? Maybe a $500 loan that you didn’t apply for was approved, or maybe you suddenly own a brand new vehicle that you didn’t purchase. There are far too many people out there who simply are not equipped to protect themselves against malicious attacks such as these.
