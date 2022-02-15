Early voting begins for midterm election

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo issued a statement from Mayor Brenda Gunter as read at Tuesday's City Council meeting. "We live in a technology-driven age. With all the benefits that come with that, there are also some challenges that can be quite damaging and even dangerous to citizens. We generally know about the benefits, but what about that other side? Identity theft is probably the biggest problem I hear about the most. How many of you have unknowingly had credit cards opened in your name, or woken up to unknown charges in your bank account? Maybe a $500 loan that you didn’t apply for was approved, or maybe you suddenly own a brand new vehicle that you didn’t purchase. There are far too many people out there who simply are not equipped to protect themselves against malicious attacks such as these.

