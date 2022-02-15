ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Who are the descendants of the Pokemon Legends Arceus NPCs?

By Eric Halliday
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Legends Arceus has a huge amount of references to future events in the games. Major hints to Nurse Joy look-alike, Pesselle, talking about building centers across the land where people can heal their Pokemon, essentially inventing the Pokemon Center. Subtle hints like Professor Laventon’s entry for Raichu that states that...

dbltap.com

Is Lost Ark on Console?

Lost Ark is not out on console, and players are unsure if a console version of the PC game will be released. However, with all of the popularity that this MMORPG has been gaining, the game could possibly be on console in the future. For those who haven't heard of...
Videogamer.com

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 announced for Nintendo Switch and arrives this September

Nintendo has announced a third instalment in the Monolithsoft developed RPG series in the form of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The threequel’s trailer closed proceedings of last night’s Nintendo Direct. The game and trailer pick up on the world of Aionios, where two hostile nations are at war with each other. The mechanical nation of Keves battles the magic-preferring nation of Agnus. You’ll follow the fate of six characters from these nations in the story. Namely, Nate, Lanz, Eunie, Mio, Taion and Sena.
Gamespot

Pokemon Go Mega Houndoom Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips

Pokemon Go's latest Mega Raid is now on, and this time Trainers will be facing off against a powerful pooch with a breath of fire. Mega Houndoom--an amplified version of the Johto region's resident fire-breathing hellhound-- has been named as the latest Pokemon Go Mega Raid, running from now until February 15. Mega Houndoom's time as the star of the Mega Raid runs concurrently with the game's Lunar New Year event. Mega Houndoom is the latest Mega Raid to challenge Trainers, with Mega Aerodactyl taking to the skies above Gyms last time. We're not sure when Mega Houndoom will return to the raid circuit, so if you're going to challenge it check out our tips below.
IGN

True Ending - Pokemon Legends: Arceus

This gameplay video includes the final battle and cutscenes for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, in what can be considered the true, secret ending. Unlock Main Mission 27 The Deified Pokemon by completing your Pokedex, then you'll be able to meet, battle, and catch Arceus. Completing the Pokedex and then this main mission is the only way how to catch Arceus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
gamingintel.com

How to Change Pokemon in Party – Pokemon Legends Arceus

You can easily change the Pokemon in your party in Legends Arceus!. Pokemon Legends Arceus has been out for a week now, and players are still uncovering its secrets. This entry in the franchise has completely revamped the Pokemon formula. Players often find themselves discovering new mechanics to the simplest tasks, like catching a Pokemon.
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Reveals the Human Forms of Gyutaro and Daki

The second season of Demon Slayer examined the fallout from the battles between the Demon Slayer Corps and the two powerful demon siblings known as Gyutaro and Daki. With the brother and sister pair sharing one body, and making themselves ridiculously difficult to defeat as a result, Tanjiro and friends were able to deliver the finishing blows while also giving us an inside look into the lives of the two upper-tier demons before they joined the ranks of the servants of Muzan.
ComicBook

Pokemon Releases Adorable New Cooking Video

The Pokemon Company has released a five minute short featuring a man cooking sweets for his Pokemon. The live-action video, titled "Pokemon Dessert Special" dropped today on The Pokemon Company's Japanese YouTube channel. The video depicts a chef baking sweets for his Jigglypuff and Pikachu after they wake him up early in the morning. The video features step-by-step instructions on the Pikachu and Jigglypuff treats shown in the video, although there's definitely a professional level of quality to the artistry involved when making cream-filled Pikachu puffs or frosted Jigglypuff cakes. You can check out the full video below:
ComicBook

Nintendo Reveals New Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Characters

During last week's Nintendo Direct, the company pulled back the curtain on Xenoblade Chronicles 3, an exclusive RPG coming to Nintendo Switch in September. When the game arrives, it will feature a new cast of characters, and Nintendo has been steadily dropping information on each of them via the company's Twitter account. So far, Nintendo has revealed six characters: Noah, Mio, Lanz, Sena, Eunie, and Taion. Noah and Mio have both been positioned as the dual protagonists of the game, and the other four characters seem to make up the rest of their respective parties.
Polygon

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes stars all your Three Houses favorites

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is the latest Fire Emblem game for Nintendo Switch, revealed during the Feb. 9 Nintendo Direct. But instead of battling using tactics, players defeat battlefields full of enemies in third-person action combat. Nintendo will launch the game on June 24, 2022. Like Persona 5 Strikers,...
NME

‘Super Mario RPG’ director would like to make a sequel as his last game

The director of Super Mario RPG has said that if he could, he would like a sequel to be his final game. Speaking to MinnMax, with transcriptions from NintendoLife, Super Mario RPG director Chihiro Fujioka spoke about the development of the Square Enix produced JRPG, and also noted that he would like to make a follow-up to the game. “Yeah, I would absolutely love to make one,” Fujioka responded when asked if he wanted to work on a Mario RPG again. “So in my career, I’ve been involved in a lot of games and I would really like my final one to be another Mario RPG game, if possible.”
GamesRadar+

10 games we're excited to see re-emerge in 2022, from Fable to Elder Scrolls 6

In recent years, developers and publishers have gotten a little better at announcing games earlier. The side effect is that we're often left in the dark for long stretches of time – early anticipation can easily turn into months (if not years) of speculation. From a brief teaser of Elder Scrolls 6 all the way back in 2018 to a glimpse at the new Fable adventure in the works from Playground Games, there's countless games that we can't wait to see more of.
PC Magazine

Horizon Forbidden West (for PlayStation 5) Review

Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn was one of the PlayStation 4's best-received games, which made a sequel inevitable. Five years and a console generation later, we have the $69.99 Horizon Forbidden West. It builds upon everything that made the first game great, with a new and bigger world that features more verticality thanks to superior climbing (and falling) mechanics. Horizon Forbidden West keeps the same open-world, spear-and-bow-wielding, machine-hunting formula, but its greater variety keeps the game interesting even after you sink a few dozen hours into it. The action-adventure game (available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) is a few steps better than Horizon Zero Dawn, and for that it easily earns our Editors’ Choice award.
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Will Introduce Apex Legendary Shadow Pokemon

Pokemon Go is introducing a new kind of Shadow Pokemon with incredibly powerful attacks. Today, Pokemon Go announced that the Pokemon Go Tour: Johto event would introduce Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia, both of which have upgraded versions of their signature attacks and a special in-game aura. Both Shadow Pokemon will appear as a part of the event's Masterwork Research storyline, a Special Research storyline that's meant to take a significant time to complete. Last year's Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event featured a Masterwork Research storyline with Shiny Mew as the main reward. Players will get both Pokemon through the course of the Masterwork Research.
ComicBook

Star Wars: Hunters Reveals New Characters, Maps, and Mode

The upcoming free-to-play video game Star Wars: Hunters from Zynga and Lucasfilm Games has officially revealed new characters, maps, and a new mode for the video game. This is in addition to the previously revealed details from last year. There is still no official release date announced for the title, but it is set to launch on the Nintendo Switch as well as mobile devices, both iOS and Android, at some point later this year.
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Legends: Arceus player discovers Chanseys are always there when you need them

A Pokemon Legends: Arceus player has noticed that Chanseys have a cute habit of checking on players when they’re injured. As demonstrated in a video shared to the Pokemon subreddit, Chansey is quick to check on players when they’re hurt whilst exploring the Hisui region. In the video, the player is dropped from a great height by a Braviary and once they hit the ground, not one but three Chanseys suddenly become alert to the player - with one waddling over to check on them.
GAMINGbible

'Dying Light 2' Has A Hidden Star Wars Force Weapon

Dying Light 2 has launched and players have been scouring the game to find the many Easter eggs hidden within. Techland estimated that it would take gamers around 500 hours to check every nook and cranny for all its hidden delights, and it seems they have been getting to it.
Android Central

Horizon Forbidden West: Graphics comparison across PS5 and PS4

Guerrilla Games' Horizon Forbidden West is here, continuing Aloy's adventures as she races to restore the world against a mysterious blight. It's a cross-generation game, meaning that like some other PlayStation titles, it's available on both Sony's latest and previous machines. Naturally, this means there's some fairly major changes between the two versions of the game in how they look and run, which we've examined so you can know what you'll be buying. Here's a graphics comparison of Horizon Forbidden West across PS5 and PS4.
ComicBook

The Legend of Zelda Leaker Teases New Games

Every Zelda fan is dying for more information on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Unfortunately, there isn't any new information on the long-awaited sequel. Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users were hoping to get a new trailer and maybe a release date at the Nintendo Direct this month, but neither of these things happened. In fact, The Legend of Zelda was a no-show across the board during the 40-minute Nintendo Direct packed with games and series like Fire Emblem, Super Mario, Splatoon, Kirby, Advance Wars, and Metroid. Many of the flagship Nintendo IP reared their head in some capacity, but not The Legend of Zelda. That said, according to one well-known Nintendo leaker, Breath of the Wild 2 isn't the only game in the series in development. In fact, it sounds like it's not even the only Zelda game with a release date on the horizon.
