Who are the descendants of the Pokemon Legends Arceus NPCs?

Every Zelda fan is dying for more information on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Unfortunately, there isn't any new information on the long-awaited sequel. Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users were hoping to get a new trailer and maybe a release date at the Nintendo Direct this month, but neither of these things happened. In fact, The Legend of Zelda was a no-show across the board during the 40-minute Nintendo Direct packed with games and series like Fire Emblem, Super Mario, Splatoon, Kirby, Advance Wars, and Metroid. Many of the flagship Nintendo IP reared their head in some capacity, but not The Legend of Zelda. That said, according to one well-known Nintendo leaker, Breath of the Wild 2 isn't the only game in the series in development. In fact, it sounds like it's not even the only Zelda game with a release date on the horizon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO