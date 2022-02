According to several people with knowledge of the matter, TSMC's first advanced chip plant in the US isn't off to the best of starts. The insiders suggested to Nikkei Asia that the project may already be three to six months behind schedule. The primary cause for the delays concerns personnel. Specifically, recruiting qualified and experienced staff has been difficult, coupled with time being taken off for Covid isolation. US building regulations and construction licensing have also been unwelcome and unfamiliar hurdles for TSMC, the source report indicates. Despite these worrying murmurings from unnamed sources, TSMC may still be on track, as traditionally there are buffers built into schedule to account for potential construction and commissioning problems.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO