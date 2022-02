Sweet Magnolias star Heather Headley remembers it like yesterday. “It” being the first time she met costar and future onscreen love interest Dion Johnstone. “They had picked him up at the hotel and I was in the car,” she says. “He was like, ‘Hey, how are you doing? I’m Dion.’ I was like, ‘Great.’ It didn't occur to me at that point that that's your guy, you know what I mean? It didn't occur to me at that moment that this is the person you're going to have a journey with.”

