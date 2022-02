A U.S. citizen kidnapped in Mexico was rescued last week by FBI agents who teamed up with U.S. Border Patrol agents and Mexican military officials to save the American woman. According to U.S. Border Patrol Laredo Sector, an adult American woman was being held against her will in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, which is home to the Los Zetas Cartel, commonly referred to CDN. On Feb. 8, the FBI began coordinating with the Border Patrol’s intelligence division, called the Foreign Operations Branch (FOB), to save the kidnapped American.

