Meet Zhu Yi, the Olympic Figure Skater Who Gave Up Her American Citizenship for a Shot at Gold

By Alexandra Hurtado
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSure, Zhu Yi has tumbled more than once during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, but if you were to ask the American-born figure skater, she’s succeeded in just being there. “We all have dreams of participating in the Winter Olympics,” Yi told Xinhua after finishing in fifth place in the...

Stan Pelcak Jr.
1d ago

any athlete that gives up their citizenship to participate in the Olympics shouldn't b allowed back in the US as a citizen or have the benefits of a US citizen

Guest
1d ago

I would not trust her in America again. Chinese recruit spies. Send her parent back to China. They can get jobs over there making Nike shoes in a sweat shop.

Loren Jennings
1d ago

She should have to stay in China. Forced to give up the liberties she's enjoyed living in the US. Good bye. And good luck

