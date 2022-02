With the release of Patch 1.5 on all platforms, CD Projekt RED adds new Cyberpunk 2077 free DLC for everyone to enjoy. CDPR thanks everyone for the players who have purchase the game and is still playing/planning to play it. As a token of appreciation for their fans and those who still support them despite the setbacks, they are now giving away a lot of new DLC packs for free. They are all included in the latest updates. These packs offer new clothes, cars, weapons, features, and more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO