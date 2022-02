Just like those viral butt-lifting leggings, this over-the-top robe is the latest Amazon find stirring up a frenzy. Shoppers on TikTok love this feather-trimmed number from Amazon. The $110 dressing robe, which is tailored by the seller to fit your measurements, has been featured in videos galore, racking up millions of views and likes. And it's earned hundreds of five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers who call it "very glamorous," "absolutely amazing and fabulous," and "so extravagant."

APPAREL ・ 14 DAYS AGO