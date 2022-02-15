ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jarchow raises $100K since official AG campaign launch

By Rayos Syndication User
 1 day ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Adam Jarchow says he’s raised $100,000 since he officially launched his campaign for attorney general in January.

That’s more than double what his primary rival, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, raised over the last six months of 2021. Jarchow filed paperwork to enter the race in October, six months after Toney launched his campaign.

Jarchow officially launched his campaign on Jan. 19.

Toney’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to a message inquiring about how he’s raised since then.

