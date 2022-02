We show that piezoelectric strain actuation of acoustomechanical interactions can produce large phase velocity changes in an existing quantum phononic platform: aluminum nitride on suspended silicon. Using finite element analysis, we demonstrate a piezo-acoustomechanical phase shifter waveguide capable of producing ±π phase shifts for GHz frequency phonons in 10s of μm with 10s of volts applied. Then, using the phase shifter as a building block, we demonstrate several phononic integrated circuit elements useful for quantum information processing. In particular, we show how to construct programmable multi-mode interferometers for linear phononic processing and a dynamically reconfigurable phononic memory that can switch between an ultra-long-lifetime state and a state strongly coupled to its bus waveguide. From the master equation for the full open quantum system of the reconfigurable phononic memory, we show that it is possible to perform read and write operations with over 90% quantum state transfer fidelity for an exponentially decaying pulse.

