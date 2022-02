Fusion energy just took an exciting step toward one day helping to power everyday life. On Wednesday, the Joint European Torus (JET) facility, a giant physics lab located in the U.K., announced it had produced a record-breaking 59 megajoules of energy over five seconds. The feat beats the record set by JET previously in 1997 when it reached 22 megajoules. The breakthrough could aid the development of a promising new form of clean energy, one that mimics the Sun's power.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO