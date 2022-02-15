Nailbiting Finish: WP alum Aaron Jarvis wins Latin America Amateur Championship

The PGA Tour puts the finishing touches on its early season west coast swing when the Genesis Invitational 2022 tees off on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Riviera Country Club in California. The star-studded event will be hosted by Tiger Woods, with the golf legend expected to be in attendance all week. The 2022 Genesis Invitational field features the entire top 10, and 13 of the top 15 golfers in the world. The Genesis Invitational purse is $12 million, with the winner taking home $2.16 million. World No. 1 Jon Rahm is set to enter the tournament as the 9-1 betting favorite in the latest Genesis Invitational golf odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the 2022 Genesis field include Patrick Cantlay (12-1), Justin Thomas (16-1), Dustin Johnson (18-1), Collin Morikawa (20-1), Xander Schauffele (22-1), and Rory McIlroy (22-1). Defending tournament champion Max Homa is listed at 40-1.
