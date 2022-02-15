ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windermere, FL

Nailbiting Finish: WP alum Aaron Jarvis wins Latin America Amateur Championship

By Chris Martucci
orangeobserver.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Jarvis waited anxiously as the final trio of golfers came up onto the green on the 18th hole at Casa de Campo’s Teeth of the Dog course in La Romana, Dominican Republic. He had just taken the lead at seven under par after hitting a birdie on the final hole...

www.orangeobserver.com

