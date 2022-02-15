ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Honors Him on First Valentine's Day After His Death

By Samantha Schnurr‍
ETOnline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a day all about love, Kelly Rizzo was thinking about her late husband, Bob Saget. In honor of Valentine's Day on Monday, Rizzo took to her Instagram Story with a throwback TikTok video of her and the former Full House star, who was unexpectedly found dead in his hotel room...

TheDailyBeast

Bob Saget’s Widow Reveals Final Texts Sent Before His Death

Kelly Rizzo remembered her husband, the late comedian Bob Saget, in a pair of emotional interviews that aired Thursday. Speaking to Today’s Hoda Kotb, Rizzo, known as the host of Eat Travel Rock, revealed the final text messages her husband had sent her before his sudden death at age 65 earlier this month. “I was just very grateful that it was all: ‘I love you so much,’” she remembered. “I think I said, ‘I love you dearly,’ and he said, ‘I love you endlessly.’ And then I said, ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.’” Rizzo, who married Saget in 2018, called him “just the best man I’ve ever known in my life.” On Good Morning America, Rizzo said her husband had “the biggest heart.” She recalled speaking with him on the phone after what turned out to be his final comedy set. “He was just on his way home, or back to his hotel, and he was telling me what a wonderful show he had, and how it was so amazing,” she said. “And he was happy and just loving what he did. It made him so happy to just bring laughter to people.”
disneydining.com

Final Autopsy Report released in Bob Saget’s death reveals more than just head trauma

The final autopsy report has been released in the death of comedian and actor Bob Saget. Saget was found deceased in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel on January 9 by hotel staff after Saget’s family requested a welfare check on the 65-year-old actor. Multiple family members had tried to reach Saget by phone and were unsuccessful. Hotel staff found Mr. Saget unresponsive and called 911.
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
Outsider.com

Bob Saget Autopsy: Doctor Says His Death ‘Could Not Be Caused by a Slip and Fall’

After studying Bob Saget’s autopsy report, doctors are questioning the late comedian’s cause of death. Here’s why. Health experts are questioning Bob Saget’s cause of death after reviewing his autopsy. The 65-year old comedian suddenly passed away in his hotel room on January 9. Last week, his family reported that the star died of a brain bleed after hitting his head and falling asleep. While his passing was ruled an accident, doctors are now asking more questions.
HuffingtonPost

Candace Cameron Bure Says She And Bob Saget Got Into 'Little Tiff' Before His Death

Candace Cameron Bure lovingly recalled her final conversation and last words with Bob Saget before the comedian died in January. During an appearance on “Today” this week, Bure told Hoda Kotb that she and Saget, who played her father on “Full House,” got into a “little tiff” just two weeks before Saget died, but luckily were able to patch things up right away.
Outsider.com

Bob Saget’s Death Was ‘Really Hard’ on Jodie Sweetin

It was a devastating loss last month when actor and comedian Bob Saget passed away unexpectedly. Recently, one of Bob Saget’s Full House costars and the actor’s on-screen daughter discussed the unexpected loss. The actress also detailed how the death of her longtime friend and tv-dad has been “really hard” on her.
goodhousekeeping.com

'Full House' Fans Are Emotional Over Candace Cameron Bure's Last Text From Bob Saget

Candace Cameron Bure is sharing her most cherished memories of Bob Saget with the world, and fans are letting her know that she’s not alone in her grief. On Thursday, the Full House actress opened up about her TV dad’s death. In early January, news broke that Bob had been found dead in a Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando. While an official autopsy has yet to be released, outlets have reported that he may have died in his sleep after experiencing a stroke or heart attack.
Radar Online.com

Bob Saget's Shocking Cause Of Death Officially Released, Late Comedian DID NOT Die Of Heart Attack Or Stroke

Bob Saget’s cause of death has officially been revealed. The late comedian did not pass away from a suspected heart attack or stroke as was previously believed. According to reports, sources with direct knowledge of the late comedian’s death disclosed Wednesday that Saget died from a brain bleed caused by hitting his head on something after checking into his Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel room on Sunday, January 9.
Primetimer

Bob Saget had catastrophic injuries to his head and was COVID-positive at the time of his death, autopsy reveals

A report from the Orange County Medical Examiner obtained by People states that Saget had likely fallen backward and hit the back of his head before his Jan. 9 death. He had fractures to the back of his head and around his eyes at the time of his death. Though Saget did not have any illicit drugs or toxins in his system, the report stated that he was taking the prescription drug clonazepam, which treats seizures, panic disorder and anxiety. ALSO: John Mayer reveals he's working on a song to honor Saget.
Albany Herald

Bob Saget's head injury death a tragic reminder of Natasha Richardson's

The death of "Full House" star Bob Saget from a head injury is both a cautionary tale and a reminder that it's happened before. On Wednesday, Saget's family released a statement stating that authorities had "determined that Bob passed from head trauma." "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the...
DoYouRemember?

Just In: Bob Saget’s Cause Of Death Has Been Confirmed

At about a month since Bob Saget passed away, his cause of death has finally been revealed. The Full House star was originally found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, confirmed dead on January 9th, 2022. “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” the Saget family confirmed.
