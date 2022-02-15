Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Honors Him on First Valentine's Day After His Death

Kelly Rizzo remembered her husband, the late comedian Bob Saget, in a pair of emotional interviews that aired Thursday. Speaking to Today’s Hoda Kotb, Rizzo, known as the host of Eat Travel Rock, revealed the final text messages her husband had sent her before his sudden death at age 65 earlier this month. “I was just very grateful that it was all: ‘I love you so much,’” she remembered. “I think I said, ‘I love you dearly,’ and he said, ‘I love you endlessly.’ And then I said, ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.’” Rizzo, who married Saget in 2018, called him “just the best man I’ve ever known in my life.” On Good Morning America, Rizzo said her husband had “the biggest heart.” She recalled speaking with him on the phone after what turned out to be his final comedy set. “He was just on his way home, or back to his hotel, and he was telling me what a wonderful show he had, and how it was so amazing,” she said. “And he was happy and just loving what he did. It made him so happy to just bring laughter to people.”

