Only one new team entered the latest WyoPreps Coaches and Media Boys Basketball on Wednesday. There is shuffling in all four classes, but overall, not much movement. The one change is in Class 1A. The top three are still Upton, Dubois, and Saratoga. The Bobcats received all 15 first-place votes. The Rams earned all 15 second-place votes. The Panthers got 14 of the 15 votes for third. Little Snake River moved up to fourth. The revolving door at No. 5 has Farson-Eden back in the rankings in that spot.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO