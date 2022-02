Thomas Rhett’s four girls are getting to ages where he’s not quite sure what they are going to say, especially his kindergartner Willa Gray. Thomas told us, “My kids say stuff – and I know that they learn a lot of it from school, especially Willa Gray being in kindergarten. She’s actually starting to learn how to spell, how to sound words out, and I have definitely said things that I am like, ‘Hey, please don’t ever repeat that again.’”

