Novel nanoparticles target gene therapy directly into the lungs

By Tufts University
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Researchers at the Tufts University School of Engineering are building a reputation for precision targeting in drug delivery. Their tools: tiny lipid-based nanoparticles (LNPs) that can be fine tuned to latch on to specific tissues, organs, even cell types within the body. Their latest creation: LNPs that carry genetic...

Related
MedicalXpress

Brain shortcuts may be partially to blame for vaccine and mask non-compliance

If close friends and family members who contracted COVID-19 had mild cases and recovered quickly, or if they had an adverse reaction to the vaccine, your brain might convince you that you'd have the same experience. This phenomenon, known as "availability heuristic," is one of a handful of cognitive shortcuts, which conserve brain energy and are generally understood to be positive and beneficial. For example, an alternative route to work could save you time and fuel, or a mathematical method could aid you in solving an equation more efficiently.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Combination of two cancer drugs make pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods

Pancreatic carcinoma is a tumor with an extremely poor prognosis for which effective treatments have not yet been found. In a preclinical animal model with mice, a team of researchers has now discovered a way of making pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods using a targeted combination of two cancer drugs. The researchers believe that the promising combined approach could also prove effective with other cancer types.
CANCER
Phramalive.com

Scientists Link Alzheimer’s Disease with Immune System

For many years, scientists have been debating the role of microglial function in the development of Alzheimer’s disease. Microglia are minute, amoeba-like cells that search for potential invaders and injuries in the normal human brain and work as cleaners, clearing up impaired or dead brain cells and ridding it of microbes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
HEALTH
Yale Daily News

New nasal vaccine could provide protection against COVID-19 infection, Yale study suggests

Researchers at the Yale School of Medicine published a study suggesting that nasal vaccines can provide robust immunity against COVID-19 and other similar respiratory viruses. Tianyang Mao, a fifth year doctoral immunology student at the medical school, and Benjamin Israelow, an infectious disease fellow at the medical school, are the co-first authors of the study. They work within the laboratory of Akiko Iwasaki, professor of immunobiology and molecular, cellular and developmental biology. The article was published as a pre-print on Jan. 26 and shows that, in subjects vaccinated with the Pfizer mRNA vaccine against COVID-19, the nasal vaccine elicited an immune response in the mucosal membranes of the body, which could potentially prevent the virus from infecting and replicating within a host body.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Newswise

New Study Details the Ways Patients With Multiple Sclerosis Develop Impairment

Newswise — New York, NY (February 14, 2022) – A new study has revealed detailed information on the various ways patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) become disabled, analyzing both the role of relapses on long-term outcomes and the role of worsening that occurs independent of any relapse activity. The study, led by researchers from The Corinne Goldsmith Dickinson Center for Multiple Sclerosis at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and collaborators at Novartis and the University of Oxford and published February 1 in Brain, also shows the benefit of treatment on longer-term outcomes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newswise

Monell Center Researchers Estimate the True Prevalence of COVID-19 Taste Loss

Newswise — Reports of taste loss, a symptom of COVID-19, have been on the rise over the last two years. The taste dysfunction comes in different forms, including ageusia (total taste loss), hypogeusia (partial taste loss), and dysgeusia (taste distortion). While taste loss can be a distressing experience, scientists...
SCIENCE
Newswise

Clearance of Protein Linked to Alzheimer’s Controlled by Circadian Cycle

Newswise — TROY, N.Y. — The brain’s ability to clear a protein closely linked to Alzheimer’s disease is tied to our circadian cycle, according to research published in PLOS Genetics. The research underscores the importance of healthy sleep habits in preventing the protein Amyloid-Beta 42 (AB42) from forming clumps in the brain, and opens a path to potential Alzheimer’s therapies.
TROY, NY
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

DJ-1 Protein Loss Linked to Longer-lasting Immune Response

Loss of a protein called DJ-1, which is linked to the development of early-onset Parkinson’s disease, may also mean a longer-lasting immune response, according to a new study. Researchers observed that immunoaging — a decline in immune function with aging — was slowed in a man with Parkinson’s who...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers evaluate safety of popular method of sterilization

When the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2002 approved hysteroscopic sterilization, a less invasive type of permanent contraception branded as Essure, it was considered a turning point in birth control. But then thousands of people reported having adverse experiences following the procedure—including pelvic pain, abnormal bleeding, and the need for additional surgeries—prompting the FDA to mandate a clinical trial to assess the product's safety.
HEALTH
Futurity

How Epstein-Barr virus sets off multiple sclerosis

New research shows that the Epstein-Barr virus, a common type of herpes virus, triggers multiple sclerosis by priming the immune system to attack the body’s own nervous system. Scientists have long suspected—but failed to prove—a link between certain viral infections and the development of multiple sclerosis, a crippling autoimmune...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Sars-CoV-2 spike protein activates human endogenous retroviruses in blood cells

Transposable elements, or jumping genes, are now known to be responsible for many human diseases. Keeping them repressed by methylation, RNA binding, or the attentions of the innate immune system is a full-time jump for cells. Last week, we reviewed the activation of one particular kind of transposable element, the...
SCIENCE
Newswise

Algorithm marks the spot: making brain stimulation more reliable

Newswise — Medical practitioners have used transcranial magnetic brain stimulation (TMS) for years to treat brain disorders like chronic pain and depression, yet much of the treatment’s success has relied on the hands operating the manual device. To bring a better quality of life to more patients, a research team led by Aalto University in Finland has developed a way to quickly find the optimal stimulation for any individual. The results are now published online in Brain Stimulation, the leading journal in the field.
HEALTH
Nature.com

dCas9-VPR-mediated transcriptional activation of functionally equivalent genes for gene therapy

Many disease-causing genes possess functionally equivalent counterparts, which are often expressed in distinct cell types. An attractive gene therapy approach for inherited disorders caused by mutations in such genes is to transcriptionally activate the appropriate counterpart(s) to compensate for the missing gene function. This approach offers key advantages over conventional gene therapies because it is mutation- and gene size"“independent. Here, we describe a protocol for the design, execution and evaluation of such gene therapies using dCas9-VPR. We offer guidelines on how to identify functionally equivalent genes, design and clone single guide RNAs and evaluate transcriptional activation in vitro. Moreover, focusing on inherited retinal diseases, we provide a detailed protocol on how to apply this strategy in mice using dual recombinant adeno-associated virus vectors and how to evaluate its functionality and off-target effects in the target tissue. This strategy is in principle applicable to all organisms that possess functionally equivalent genes suitable for transcriptional activation and addresses pivotal unmet needs in gene therapy with high translational potential. The protocol can be completed in 15"“20 weeks.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Stem cell infusion boosts sepsis survival in mice

Newswise — A one-time infusion of stem cells from bone marrow improves the survival of mice with sepsis, shows a study published today in eLife. The findings could lead to potential new treatments for sepsis, a life-threatening inflammatory condition triggered by bacterial or viral infections. Sepsis causes an overwhelming...
HOUSTON, TX
Newswise

Application of Wharton jelly-derived mesenchymal stem cells in patients with pulmonary fibrosis

Pulmonary fibrosis is a devastating disease that eventually leads to death and respiratory failure. Despite the wide range of drugs, including corticosteroids, endothelin antagonist, and pirfenidone, there is no effective treatment, and the only main goal of treatment is to alleviate the symptoms as much as possible to slow down the progression of the disease and improve the quality of life. Lung transplantation may be a treatment option for a few people if pulmonary fibrosis develops and there is no established treatment. Pulmonary fibrosis caused by the COVID19 virus is another problem that we face in most patients despite the efforts of the international medical communities. Therefore, achieving alternative treatment for patients is a great success. Today, basic research using stem cells on pulmonary fibrosis has published promising results. New stem cell-based therapies can be helpful in patients with pulmonary fibrosis. Wharton jelly-derived mesenchymal stem cells are easily isolated in large quantities and made available for clinical trials without causing ethical problems. These cells have higher flexibility and proliferation potential than other cells isolated from different sources and differentiated into various cells in laboratory environments. More clinical trials are needed to determine the safety and efficacy of these cells. This study will investigate the cellular and molecular mechanisms and possible effects of Wharton jelly-derived mesenchymal stem cells in pulmonary fibrosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

