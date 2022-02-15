Novel nanoparticles target gene therapy directly into the lungs

Pulmonary fibrosis is a devastating disease that eventually leads to death and respiratory failure. Despite the wide range of drugs, including corticosteroids, endothelin antagonist, and pirfenidone, there is no effective treatment, and the only main goal of treatment is to alleviate the symptoms as much as possible to slow down the progression of the disease and improve the quality of life. Lung transplantation may be a treatment option for a few people if pulmonary fibrosis develops and there is no established treatment. Pulmonary fibrosis caused by the COVID19 virus is another problem that we face in most patients despite the efforts of the international medical communities. Therefore, achieving alternative treatment for patients is a great success. Today, basic research using stem cells on pulmonary fibrosis has published promising results. New stem cell-based therapies can be helpful in patients with pulmonary fibrosis. Wharton jelly-derived mesenchymal stem cells are easily isolated in large quantities and made available for clinical trials without causing ethical problems. These cells have higher flexibility and proliferation potential than other cells isolated from different sources and differentiated into various cells in laboratory environments. More clinical trials are needed to determine the safety and efficacy of these cells. This study will investigate the cellular and molecular mechanisms and possible effects of Wharton jelly-derived mesenchymal stem cells in pulmonary fibrosis.

