Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Packed On the PDA In Their Sweet Valentine's Day Photo

Valentine’s Day was the absolute ideal occasion for everyone to take to their preferred social media platform and show off their love to the world. Everyone was having a blast posting away some adorable content , even stars like Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban couldn’t help themselves. The high-profile couple posted a touching Valentine’s Day photo featuring some serious PDA — and it was just as sweet and sexy as you’d expect.

The stunning Oscar winner and her country crooning beau locked lips in their Valentine’s Day snapshot. The Aussie couple looked like they were the only two people in the world in the photograph, which featured the lovebirds at the beach. We’re accustomed to seeing Kidman and Urban show off some PDA on the red carpet , but this unfiltered Valentine’s Day photo definitely struck a different chord and showed longtime fans an intimate look at this side of Urban and Kidman’s romance .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

“Sending you all so much love for [Valentine’s Day] today!” Kidman’s caption read, followed by red heart, sun, and kiss mark emojis. Kidman and Urban love to show off their affection to the world, and we really adore seeing these two loving on one another after more than 15 years of marriage. Of course, this couple’s adoration goes well beyond creating those pockets of intimacy from time to time.

The two are constantly supporting one another at major industry events. Even recently, Urban took to Twitter and celebrated his wife’s Being the Ricardos Oscar nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role by posting a photo of the pair FaceTiming while Kidman was on set. Whether they’re doting on each other via social media, or making us swoon on their red carpet, Kidman and Urban’s enduring love always finds a way to make our hearts flutter!

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity marriages.

