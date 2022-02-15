ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Packed On the PDA In Their Sweet Valentine's Day Photo

By Julia Teti
 1 day ago
Valentine’s Day was the absolute ideal occasion for everyone to take to their preferred social media platform and show off their love to the world. Everyone was having a blast posting away some adorable content , even stars like Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban couldn’t help themselves. The high-profile couple posted a touching Valentine’s Day photo featuring some serious PDA — and it was just as sweet and sexy as you’d expect.

The stunning Oscar winner and her country crooning beau locked lips in their Valentine’s Day snapshot. The Aussie couple looked like they were the only two people in the world in the photograph, which featured the lovebirds at the beach. We’re accustomed to seeing Kidman and Urban show off some PDA on the red carpet , but this unfiltered Valentine’s Day photo definitely struck a different chord and showed longtime fans an intimate look at this side of Urban and Kidman’s romance .

“Sending you all so much love for [Valentine’s Day] today!” Kidman’s caption read, followed by red heart, sun, and kiss mark emojis. Kidman and Urban love to show off their affection to the world, and we really adore seeing these two loving on one another after more than 15 years of marriage. Of course, this couple’s adoration goes well beyond creating those pockets of intimacy from time to time.

The two are constantly supporting one another at major industry events. Even recently, Urban took to Twitter and celebrated his wife’s Being the Ricardos Oscar nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role by posting a photo of the pair FaceTiming while Kidman was on set. Whether they’re doting on each other via social media, or making us swoon on their red carpet, Kidman and Urban’s enduring love always finds a way to make our hearts flutter!

SheKnows

Michael Douglas Is Overflowing With 'Always & Forever' Love For Catherine Zeta-Jones on Valentine's Day

One of Hollywood’s most romantic couples elevated their love on Valentine’s Day with sweet messages for each other on Instagram. Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have no problem letting the world know how much they adore each other, especially on a day celebrating love. Douglas posted an image of the two of them at what looks to be a glamorous Oscars afterparty — he’s dressed in a dashing tuxedo, and she has on a stunning gold-sequined gown. (See the photo HERE.) But it’s the way he looks at her that you know he only has eyes for Zeta-Jones in that room....
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Channing Tatum and More Celebrity Dads Whose Kids Are Their Valentines

Valentine’s Day can look a little different when you’re a parent — like actually looking forward to swapping elaborate nights on the town for quiet dinners at home, for example. One perk? You have so many more Valentines to celebrate! Channing Tatum and other celebrity dads have posted about making their kids their Valentines this year, and we absolutely love this trend!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella shares very rare personal video

Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella has long had an affinity for London, and has lived in Croydon with her husband, Max Parker, for a number of years now. This week, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to share a rare personal video documenting her most recent weekend, which she had spent in Brighton - and teased some exciting news in the process.
CELEBRITIES
Nicole Kidman
Keith Urban
HollywoodLife

Kristen Stewart Admits To Nicole Kidman That She Knows Every Word From ‘Moulin Rouge’s ‘Elephant Love Medley’

Soul sisters indeed! Kristen Stewart admitted to Nicole Kidman she knows every word to Moulin Rouge’s ‘Elephant Love Medley’ in a new interview between the two. Kristen Stewart, 30, may be earning raves for starring as Princess Diana in the acclaimed film Spencer, but she has “Lady Marmalade” on her mind. Kristen revealed to Moulin Rouge star Nicole Kidman, 54, that she knows every lyric to the film’s classic love song “Elephant Love Medley,” in a new interview for Variety‘s Actors on Actors presented by Amazon Studios. Stewart described being “so obsessed” with the film she first saw in theaters with her mom, telling Nicole: “That was such a beautiful movie.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman supported by daughter Bella as she shares heartfelt post

Nicole Kidman took to Instagram over the weekend to share a touching post with her 8 million followers – and daughter Bella was quick to show her support. Mom-of-four Nicole posted a black and white photo showing her cuddling up to acclaimed director Alan Sorkin, and wrote: "Sending a big congratulations to the one & only Aaron Sorkin on his nomination for Best Original Screenplay at the #WritersGuild Awards. #BeingTheRicardos @LATimes #TheEnvelope @RyanPfluger."
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Keith Urban Congratulates His ‘Babygirl’ Nicole Kidman on Oscar Nomination: ‘Loving You Always’

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have proved, once again, that they’re the cutest couple on Earth. The country star took to Twitter on Tuesday (Feb. 8) to congratulate his wife of nearly 16 years on her best actress Oscar nomination for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos. “CONGRATS on your OSCAR nomination today babygirl!” Urban tweeted alongside a photo of the couple FaceTiming back when she was filming the movie. “SO proud of you & all that you poured into this dual role. Lucille AND Lucy. We REALLY lived through it with you on this one, & you gave it EVERYTHING. Here’s me FaceTiming you on set back in April 2021. Loving you always.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Admits She ‘Started Crying’ After Getting Oscar Nomination: ‘So Much Emotion’

The Australian actress said she was surprised when she found out about receiving an Oscar nomination for her role in ‘Being The Ricardos,’ on ‘The View.’. Being nominated for an Academy Award is one of the biggest honors any actor or filmmaker can receive, and Nicole Kidman, 54, admitted that she got emotional when she found out that she was nominated for her role as Lucille Ball in the critically-acclaimed movie Being The Ricardos during an appearance on The View on Thursday February 10. The actress said she cried after learning about the nomination on Tuesday February 8.
CELEBRITIES
