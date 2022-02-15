ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The 35 Most Dangerous Places To Live in New York State

By Bobby Welber
 3 days ago
The most dangerous place to live outside of New York City is found in the Hudson Valley. But it might not be the part of the region you assume. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services...

DEC Warns of Illegal Seafood Sales Found Across New York State

The DEC patrolled New York State and recently seized seafood across the state "because of the high potential to spread disease." On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced illegal seafood sales in the Hudson Valley and across the state. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's...
RETAIL
Bread Made In Hudson Valley Named Best in New York State

Where can New Yorkers eat the best bread? Well, Hudson Valley residents don't have to leave the region!. People always say it's the water that makes New York's bagels, pizza and bread better than the rest of the country. Well, Food & Wine thinks "there must be something in the water" in the upper Hudson Valley.
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley, New York Woman Tapes ‘Monkey-Fist’ Assault of Sleeping Woman

A Hudson Valley woman is off to prison after she broke into her ex-boyfriend's hotel room and assaulted a sleeping woman. On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced Justina Ferguson, 46, of Middletown was sentenced in Orange County Court to seven years in state prison, and three years post-release supervision, in connection with an assault on her former boyfriend and a woman in a Wallkill hotel room.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Low-Cost Airline To Fly From Many Parts of New York to Florida

It's officially much easier to fly from the Hudson Valley, or other parts of New York, to many Florida destinations. On Thursday, Frontier Airlines officially started flying nonstop routes from 12 airports to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Among the 12 are five airports in New York State. Including one in the Hudson Valley.
FLORIDA STATE
Hochul Quietly Extends COVID State of Emergency in New York

Despite a drastic drop in COVID numbers, Gov. Katy Hochul somewhat secretly extended her COVID emergency order powers. On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a substantial drop in COVID cases in New York State. She announced the state has seen a 97 percent drop in COVID cases since the peak on Jan. 7.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The 8 Best Public Dog Parks in the Hudson Valley

If you've listened to me for even one second on WRRV, you've heard me mention my new puppy, Arthur. My wife and I have had him for just five weeks and we are already neck-deep in anything canine related. Doggy daycare? Researched and ranked. Finding out which local predators could harm our little fluffball? Done. But as he gets older, our sights are turning to the next step in his socialization: dog parks.
HUDSON, NY
These Are The Top 7 Casinos For Gambling In New York State

I love going to the casino, even though I'm not much of a gambler. It just always feels so alive; there's food, music, people, drinks, and potentially, big wins. My two favorite casinos are Seneca Niagara and Seneca Buffalo Creek. If you're a gambler or just love going to the casino, these 7 casinos have high ratings and great reviews.
GAMBLING
Walkway Over The Hudson Executive Director Retiring

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park announced earlier this week that an Executive Director would be stepping down after 12 years. Now, I absolutely love the Walkway over the Hudson. I think it's one of the greatest things that the Hudson Valley has to offer and I've taken full advantage of it over the years, having it right practically in our own backyard. I have often made it a routine to walk the walkway from the Poughkeepsie side to Highland side and back as a regular exercise routine sporadically. I even walked it for over 80 straight days in a row some years back, while trying to reach a goal. I hoped to do at least 100 days, but just couldn't make it happen. Maybe I'll try again in the future.
HUDSON, NY
The Results Are In. How Educated is the State of New York?

We may debate back and forth over the direction our state is going. Do our leaders have any idea what they're really doing when it comes to career opportunities for us? And while that may be a whole separate discussion, do New Yorkers have access to the best schooling to make maybe those opportunities a reality? Just how adequate is the education system in New York state? How does it rank when compared to other states? A news study has put together the answers and the results may surprise you.
EDUCATION
Yikes! Car Swallowed By Sinkhole in New York State

It's not often a motorist has to be rescued from a hole in the middle of the street. But that's exactly what happened early Wednesday morning after a water main break caused a sinkhole to form in the middle of the road. The break has reportedly affected a number of nearby homes, causing flooding to both the basement and garages. Imagine being in your vehicle one minute, and then a huge hole opens up beneath you and you're suddenly below ground?
SCHENECTADY, NY
Deer Crashes Classroom: Are New York Deer Getting Dumber?

Deer have a reputation for being one of the dumbest animals we encounter in New York, but is one of them actually trying to further their education?. The New York State Department of Environmental Protection was called on February 8 about a deer that had entered a classroom through a plexiglass window. Oddly, this wasn't the first time wildlife had decided to head into a New York school.
ANIMALS
