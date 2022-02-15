The 35 Most Dangerous Places To Live in New York State

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park announced earlier this week that an Executive Director would be stepping down after 12 years. Now, I absolutely love the Walkway over the Hudson. I think it's one of the greatest things that the Hudson Valley has to offer and I've taken full advantage of it over the years, having it right practically in our own backyard. I have often made it a routine to walk the walkway from the Poughkeepsie side to Highland side and back as a regular exercise routine sporadically. I even walked it for over 80 straight days in a row some years back, while trying to reach a goal. I hoped to do at least 100 days, but just couldn't make it happen. Maybe I'll try again in the future.

