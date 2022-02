You guys know I love fellow Ohioan, Sarah Jessica Parker! She can do NO wrong to me! Loved her from her humble beginnings to now being a mega superstar! She made an appearance in the clubhouse the other night on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During the After Show, Sarah and Cohen played a fun game to try to see how well they knew each other. Sarah then shared sweet stories about her husband and Plaza Suite co-star Matthew Broderick including how it is working with him.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO