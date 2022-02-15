ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Junior League of Columbus hosts 10th annual Project Prom

By Simone Gibson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FoHs1_0eF5FJxk00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL )– On Saturday, March 5, 2022, the Junior League of Columbus will host the 10th annual Project Prom. Project Prom is an annual event held to provide prom dresses for local junior and high school students.

Junior League of Columbus offers free gently used prom dresses and accessories. Since 2011, Junior League of Columbus has donated over 800 dresses to students in the Chattahoochee Valley area.

Along with receiving a dress and accessories, students and their guests will also attend “Be Smart, Guard Your Heart,” a workshop designed to educate students about healthy relationship skills for young adults.

Right from the Start will facilitate the workshop. Participants will be required to go through the workshop before receiving a dress and accessories.

The event will be at 1512 3rd Ave. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students are not required to show financial need, but a student ID will be required.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
Columbus, GA
Sports
City
Columbus, GA
Columbus, GA
Education
WRBL News 3

Alabama drops bid to sell alcohol at games over city fee

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – The University of Alabama is scuttling a proposal to sell alcohol during basketball games and gymnastics meets over a fee proposed by the city. More News from WRBL Athletics director Greg Byrne said Monday the fee planned by the city of Tuscaloosa wasn’t reasonable considering the tax revenues and economic impact […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WRBL News 3

Porter Properties develops vacant Opelika lot

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Porter Properties, a local developer in Opelika, Alabama, announced the plans for the Orr Distribution Center.  The vacant 22 acre home of Ampex-Quantegy on Marvyn Parkway will include multiple buildings designated for commercial sales and service, warehousing, and distribution.  The first phase of the development will include two distribution warehouses that will […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama’s challenge: preventing veteran suicide

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Some of the over 400,000 veterans who live in Alabama struggle with mental health issues, which too often can lead to suicide to help those in the Wiregrass who have served our country. The city of Dothan, along with the Department of Veterans Affairs, hosted a town hall on Wednesday, […]
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom Dresses#Highschool#Start
WRBL News 3

Carver hires Pierre Coffey as new head football coach

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Carver High School was the first coaching stop for Pierre Coffey when he left Greenville. He was an assistant coach under Dell McGee and Joe Kegler. On Wednesday he returned to the “School On Da Hill” but this time as the new head football coach.The official announcement was made on Wednesday […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

News 3 Midday Consumer News for Feb. 16, 2022

(WRBL) – We’re keeping an eye on the day’s top consumer news for you. 3M, the nation’s biggest maker of N95 masks, says sales will not be as strong as previously predicted. Masks had become a billion dollar business for 3M. The company raked in $1.4 billion in 2020, and last year, in 2021, mask […]
LAGRANGE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WRBL News 3

Auburn Aviation partners with United Airlines ‘Aviate’

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – United Airlines ‘Aviate’ program partnered with Auburn University’s top-ranked aviation program to give students the opportunity to succeed in an industry yearning for pilots. Over the next year, airlines across the country are expected to have a shortage of more than 12 thousand pilots. United Airlines Aviate program gives students an […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Where people in Georgia are moving to most

(Stacker) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Watching Winter Live – February 16th, 2022

WATCHING WINTER LIVE — Potentially heavy rains and / or snowfall threaten nearly a majority of the country over the next ten days. This includes three separate rounds of precipitation for the eastern half of the U.S. WGN-TV Chicago meteorologist Tim Joyce and WHO-TV Des Moines senior meteorologist Brett McIntyre discussed the immediate weather systems […]
ENVIRONMENT
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy