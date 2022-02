Police are looking for two people believed to be involved in a central Salina residential burglary on Monday. Officers were sent to The Arena, 427 S. Broadway Boulevard, on Monday afternoon for the report of two people who had attempted to sell stolen property, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning. While they were enroute, the officers received an update that the two people had fled, were eastbound on Holiday Street, and had discarded some of the property they had with them.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO