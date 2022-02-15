ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oppo Partners with Hasselblad on Smartphone Cameras, Joining OnePlus

By Jaron Schneider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOppo has announced a three-year partnership with camera maker Hasselblad to co-develop camera technologies for Oppo’s Find X series smartphones. The announcement follows a similar arrangement between OnePlus and Hasselblad last year. The Result of Merging Resources. OnePlus and Oppo merged last year and while the two companies...

