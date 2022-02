Founder of The Castle Wealth Group, Chris helps families create confidence and clarity with his Retirement & Legacy Blueprint Process. Trusts are key tools in estate and legacy planning. There are different types of trusts clients can use depending on their goals. Goals are always the starting point when creating a plan. From there, the next step is to develop strategies to achieve your goals and then choose tools that support those strategies and goals. There are different types of trusts you can use to achieve your goals.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO