ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Former UFC Champ Brock Lesnar Discusses Working With Vince McMahon & Dana White: "I Really Can't Compare The Two Guys"

By Evan Wheeler
Fightful
Fightful
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former UFC heavyweight champion and WWE star, Brock Lesnar, discussed the differences between working with UFC President Dana White and WWE CEO Vince McMahon. Lesnar spoke with Pat McAfee on the latest edition of his podcast The Pat McAfee Show and opened up on his relationships with both McMahon and White,...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar On The Problems With Today’s Wrestlers

In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar talked about the difference between the WWE locker room when he was coming up and the WWE locker room now. Brock Lesnar believes that the younger WWE talent needs to step up. “It’s just kind of...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar Reveals What His Relationship With Vince McMahon Is Really Like

When Brock Lesnar first joined WWE he was quickly pushed to the top of the card, but it wasn’t long before he decided to part ways with the company. It seemed that there was bad blood between the two sides, but Brock returned to WWE in 2012 and he’s had a successful working relationship with the company ever since.
WWE
firstsportz.com

WATCH: Brock Lesnar dares hecklers to attack him

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant figures in the entire professional wrestling industry. He had several runs with the company. He had kicked off 2020 as the WWE Champion. In fact, he entered the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble match while he held the title – as he believed that no one was worthy enough of eliminating him.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (2/14/22): Brock Lesnar Returns, Damian Priest Defends US Title Against AJ Styles + More!

— Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley alongside MVP make their way to the ring. Lashley says before he tries to walk into WrestleMania as WWE Champion, he has to win the most brutal match in WWE, the elimination chamber. Lashley says the chamber destroys lives and shortens careers...but so does he. Lashley says he's destroyed every single person who's stepped in front of him. MVP says he's done some calculations and the WWE Champion has a roughly 16% chance of winning the chamber and while that doesn't sound very good...until you factor in that Seth Freakin' Rollins, the phenomenal AJ Styles, Riddle, Austin Theory and not even The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar are almighty. MVP says when you factor in the almighty component, that 16% becomes 100% of leaving Elimination Chamber as the WWE Champion. Seth Rollins' music interrupts and he makes his way to the ring. Rollins says Lashley looks great but the bad news is he doesn't look as great as he does. Rollins says as of this moment, Lashley is the WWE Champion but the bad news is it won't be for very long. Rollins says nobody in the chamber can beat Lashley other then 'The Visionary' Seth Freakin' Rollins. MVP says if he keeps running is mouth, he won't even make it to the chamber. Riddle's music hits and here comes The Original Bro. Riddle asks Rollins if the elimination chamber is just one giant quiz bowl. Riddle says the last time he was in a tight spot like the chamber was in a gas station bathroom and he got out of that situation which makes him confident that he's going to win the chamber match and become WWE Champion. Riddle says after the chamber, he and Randy Orton will reclaim the RAW Tag Team Titles and he'll be a double champion. Riddle invites Lashley and MVP to he and Orton's 'Broga Party'. Riddle says Rollins can't come to the party because he needs to get ready for his match against Orton but since Lashley doesn't have a match tonight, he should throw on a toga and come to the 'Broga Party'. Austin Theory now comes out and says Vince McMahon taught him that apologies are just weaknesses and he's going to put all of Vince's theories to work in the chamber match and he'll become the WWE Champion...and of course, out comes AJ Styles. AJ asks Theory what he's talking about and Theory's lips have been shoved up Vince's ass for so long that he doesn't make sense anymore. AJ says that the odds aren't in anyone's favor and you don't walk out the same as you walked in when it comes to a match like the elimination chamber. AJ says nobody, including Lashley will stop him from having a defining WrestleMania moment. AJ says Riddle has a sweet toga and much like Riddle, he has a chance to become a double champion because he faces Damian Priest tonight for the US Title and when he wins the chamber, he'll get the WWE Title as well. Riddle invites AJ to his 'Broga Party', Lashley interrupts, says Theory's too wet behind the ears to compete, calls Rollins a fake visionary because if he was a visionary, he would've already foreseen that he won't win the chamber, he tells Riddle to get off his high come back to reality and then tells AJ that he hates to break it to him, but he's not getting his WrestleMania moment. Lashley calls out Brock Lesnar and The Beast makes his way to the ring. Lesnar gets in the ring, takes off his jacket and hat, laughs at Theory and puts it on him then gets into Lashley's face. Theory attacks Lesnar who quickly dispatches him with a pair of German suplexes, the rest of the ring clears and Lesnar plants Theory with an F-5. Lesnar takes Theory's phone and takes a selfie with Theory's motionless body and we cut backstage where we see Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits. Montez says everyone in the chamber is in trouble except Brock Lesnar. Montez and Angelo run down tonight's card and then they turn their attention to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode and then make their way to the ring.
WWE
UPI News

WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar takes out Austin Theory, Seth Rollins prevails

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Brock Lesnar wiped out Austin Theory and Seth Rollins battled Randy Orton in the main event of Raw. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and his manager MVP kicked off the show on Monday and were subsequently interrupted by each of Lashley's upcoming Elimination Chamber match opponents including Rollins, Riddle, Theory and AJ Styles.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Two Guys#Combat#Vince Mcmahon Dana#Wwe#Mma
FanSided

Brock Lesnar reveals his thoughts on UFC fighter pay (Video)

Brock Lesnar reveals his thoughts on UFC fighter pay. WWE superstar Brock Lesnar became one of the biggest names in professional wrestling and mixed martial arts. He hasn’t appeared in the UFC since UFC 200 but since then, the former champion has always toyed with the idea of returning if the money was right.
UFC
ComicBook

Watch: Brock Lesnar Opens His Interview With Pat McAfee By Breaking a Table

Brock Lesnar gave an incredibly rare sit-down interview on The Pat McAfee Show this week, hyping up his match at Elimination Chamber this Saturday while talking about various aspects of his pro wrestling and MMA careers. The interview got off to a hilarious start as Lesnar (still wearing his trademark cowboy hat), accidentally broke the table in front of him as he sat down to speak. The whole incident caused everyone in the studio to burst out laughing, including "The Beast."
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AJ Styles Reveals What Changed Vince McMahon’s Opinion Of Him

In an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, two-time WWE Champion, AJ Styles, dropped by to discuss his career, which was recorded on the eve of the 2022 Royal Rumble in St Louis, Missouri. The Phenomenal One was asked about his debut at the Royal Rumble in 2016. According...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
ringsidenews.com

Brock Lesnar Wants Someone To Step Up & Fix The Current WWE Roster

Brock Lesnar realizes that there are issues with WWE despite the fact that he keeps cashing Vince McMahon’s massive checks. He also really wants someone to fix those mistakes, because the Beast Incarnate can’t do it all by himself, even if he is a smiling babyface now. Lesnar...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Head Writer And Wrestlers Dismiss Vince McMahon Report

A former WWE writer and two wrestlers have dismissed a recent report on WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. As noted, it was reported over the weekend that McMahon “doesn’t think anything is wrong” with the WWE product as the company made a billion dollars last year. The report noted that Vince pushes and presents what he likes and wants, and nothing else makes a dent in that vision, which is why WWE shows are presented the way they are, and that’s why nothing will change any time soon, if ever.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Writer Addresses Headline About Vince McMahon

As previously noted, Mike Johnson wrote in a Q&A that Vince McMahon “doesn’t think anything is wrong” with the WWE product in his own mind. Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz addressed a headline which stated that Vince “feels that there is nothing to ‘fix’” about the product:
WWE
Financial World

Dana White reacts to the recent fights in the UFC

When we mention the UFC, our first association is Dana White, president of the largest MMA organization. Dana White’s reactions are what most like to hear, so it’s no wonder why he’s so popular. In the recent match between Adesanya and Whittaker, Adesanya won, and on that occasion, White decided to praise Whittaker.
UFC
Fightful

Fightful

7K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy