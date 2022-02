Chris Holtmann knows that if Ohio State wants to win the Big Ten Championship, they're going to need a much-improved defense. Signs of growth have started to emerge. Ohio State cruised to a 70-45 win over Minnesota on Tuesday, and the Buckeyes defense held Minnesota to just 0.71 points per possession. It's the second strong defensive showing in a row. Ohio State blanketed Michigan in Saturday's 68-57 win. They held the Wolverines to just 0.95 points per possession.

